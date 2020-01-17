Who Is Sex Education's Rahim? Meet Sami Outalbali, Season 2's New Character

Sex Education's new guy is set to shake things up. Picture: Netflix

Here's everything we know about Sex Education's Rahim played by Sami Outalbali in season two.

Sex Education has finally returned for season two and one of the biggest questions is; who is the new guy, Rahim?

The first glimpse we see of him is in the trailer for the new season and it shows him kissing Ncuti Gatwa's character, Eric.

So who is Rahim? And what's his character like? Here's everything we know...

Who is Rahim?

As heard in season two's trailer, he's an exchange student from France, which makes him all the more intriguing by the students at Moordale Secondary.

Ruby started flirting with him, but he had his eyes set on Eric and it isn't long before he makes his move.

As we see them kissing soon after, a romance is definitely on the horizon for the pair.

Rahim seems a lot more mature than the rest of the students as he's the only one that seems to not find the awkward sex ed classes funny.

He definitely has an enviable laid-back attitude and is undoubtedly the coolest character at the school.

Who is Sami Outalbali?

French actor, Sami Outalbali is 20 years old and his role in Sex Education is his first international debut.

His biggest roles were for a 2012 French TV series Vive la colo!

Sami has also been in TV series Grown Ups and Netflix original, Mortel.

Talking about the new series, Eric and Otis actors Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield told Digital Spy viewers should expect a few love triangles.

Ncuti said: "There are some new people coming in and there's new relationships. There's a couple of love triangles. There's new ladies, there's new gentleman."

Asa continued: "But as well as that, we see a closer look at everyone's lives individually and that goes for all the characters and we kind of see a bit more of what makes them tick, which is nice."

Now that it's dropped, we can see if Rahim is set to be in any of those love triangles, but we wouldn't be surprised!

