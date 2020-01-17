Who Is Unicorn On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be John Barrowman, Kevin McHale or Mika

Who is Unicorn? Picture: itv

Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer? Here’s all the theories.

Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer? Fans of the ITV show are dying to know.

A lot of viewers think it may be actor John Barrowman!

During last week’s show, one wrote on Twitter: “I am so convinced that the unicorn on the masked singer is John Barrowman and if it’s not I’m gone cry.”

Another added: “Spending my Saturday night trying to guess which celebrity is singing inside a costume of a duck wearing a conical bra and which is masquerading as a unicorn (I think it’s John Barrowman).”

Another person’s name who keeps coming up is Kevin McHale. The Glee star appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor at the end of last year and has an incredible voice.

One fan wrote: “Only one of my guesses which I think is decent is Kevin McHale being the Unicorn.”

Another added: “Okay but anyone else watching the masked singer UK think Kevin McHale is the unicorn because I am CONVINCED.”

Fans have also speculated that the celebrity beneath the Unicorn costume could be either Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears or Mika!

“Okay I’ve seen 30 seconds of the masked singer uk but I’m guessing the unicorn is Mika,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Late watching the masked singer but I really think and hope the unicorn is Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters.”

The show continues on ITV, Saturday night at 7pm.

