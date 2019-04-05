WATCH: The White Chicks Cast Re-Created Their Iconic Dance-Off Scene During Reunion

The White Chicks cast just made everyone's dreams come true by re-creating their infamous dance battle scene on Busy Phillips' talk show.

White Chicks actress Busy Phillips just got the cast back together on her talk show Busy Tonight and they re-created that iconic dance battle scene and made everyone's nostalgic dreams come true.

Busy Philipps reunites with her White Chicks crew. Picture: Busy Tonight

Reuniting with Brittany Daniel (Megan Vandergeld), Jaime King (Heather Vandergeld) and Jessica Cauffiel (Tori), Busy revealed to the audience that they couldn't have this much of the cast in one room and not bring back the dance routine.

Busy even rocked the very same dress she wore in the original scene, and we're obsessed with the fact 'Megan' is still rocking the same blonde bob all these years later.

Busy Philipps rocked the same dress she wore in White Chicks. Picture: Busy Today

Jaime had injured herself whilst filming a TV show so they brought out 'Jaime Queen' her drag counterpart to kill the routine.

It's been fifteen whole years since the film was first released which sees Two FBI agent brothers, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans go undercover as two socialite sisters.

The iconic White Chicks dance routine fifteen years later. Picture: Busy Tonight

The film immediately became a cult classic and has remains popular even now, having recently been added to Netflix.

All we need now is a topless Terry Crews pop and locking with a whistle and our lives would truly be complete, and we finally have a legitimate reason to post this gif and we couldn't be happier.

