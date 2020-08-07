Where Was ‘Work It’ Filmed?

Where was ‘Work It’ filmed? Here's the lowdown on the Netflix film....

Work It has finally been released on Netflix and it’s giving us life!

The dance film, which stars Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher follows the story of Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter).

'Work It' is the our new Netflix obsession. But where was it filmed? Picture: Netflix

Her admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition - so she forms a group of dancers to take on the best squad in the school.

There’s just one problem… none of them can dance!

Lots of hilarious moments follow and the film is of course jam-packed with some incredible choreography.

But where was the movie filmed? Let’s find out…

Where was Work It filmed?

Filming took place in Toronto and on the campus of California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.

When was Work It Filmed?

The movie was filmed from June 2019 to August 2019.

Who stars in Work It?

The cast includes Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy, Peyton Meyer and Keiynan Lonsdale.

