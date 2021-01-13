Vanessa Bauer Boyfriend: Who Has The Dancing On Ice Professional Dated Before?

Vanessa Bauer is thought to be currently single. Picture: Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

Vanessa Bauer is amongst the Dancing on Ice professionals – does she have a boyfriend or is she dating anyone? Let’s find out.

Vanessa Bauer, 24, returns to Dancing on Ice, this time with Joe-Warren Plant as her partner after years of success with the likes of Jake Quickenden, Wes Nelson and Perri Kiely.

The skating pro from Germany recently addressed how she’s been caught up in her celebrity partners’ break-ups, after some of their relationships ended around the time they began DOI.

But what about Vanessa’s love life? Here’s what the star has said about who she’s dating and her relationship history…

Vanessa Bauer understandably keeps her love life private. Picture: Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

Does Vanessa Bauer have a boyfriend?

Vanessa is thought to be currently single, but keeps her love life understandably out of the spotlight after hitting headlines every year on Dancing on Ice.

According to pals she's just fine as a single lady, with insiders telling the tabloids: “She’s very independent, she’s spent most of her life either at boarding school or on cruise ships and now lives in the UK away from loved ones.

“This means she’s self-sufficient and takes a lot from her own strength, she’s very positive and has achieved a lot."

The skating pro was in a long-term relationship until 2019, but there’s more on that below!

Vanessa Bauer previously dated circus performer Louis Nathaniel. Picture: Vanessa Bauer/Instagram

Who has Vanessa Bauer dated in the past?

Vanessa was in a long-term relationship with circus performer Louis Nathaniel, but they split in 2019 after two and a half years together.

The TV star announced their split just before Dancing on Ice aired – timing which led to her public feud with Megan Barton Hanson, the girlfriend of then-partner Wes Nelson.

It seems she and Louis ended on good terms despite their split, as he wished her luck before the series began, just after announcing their break-up.

