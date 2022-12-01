Watch The First Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Docuseries

1 December 2022, 13:31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given a candid look at their relationship in a new Netflix docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving a rare look at their life behind closed doors in a new Netflix documentary series about their relationship and why they stepped away from their royal duties.

Titled Harry and Meghan, the documentary trailer begins with director Liz Garbus asking: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” To which Harry responds in a voiceover: “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”

A montage of unseen photos and videos of the couple then plays, including moments of them at home together, dancing on their wedding day and adorable pictures taken in a photo booth of them kissing.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry adds later in the trailer.

Meghan Markle in new docu-series Harry & Meghan
Meghan Markle in new docu-series Harry & Meghan. Picture: Netflix
The docuseries features candid moments of Harry and Meghan
The docuseries features candid moments of Harry and Meghan. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the teaser Meghan adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Meghan opened up to Variety about their docuseries in October, revealing what it was like to trust someone else with their story.

She said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

Harry and Meghan have a new docuseries on Netflix
Harry and Meghan have a new docuseries on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

Harry and Meghan left their jobs as working royals in 2021, moving to LA to start a new life with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, one.

Shortly after officially leaving their duties, the couple spoke to Oprah for an exclusive interview about their decision to step down.

They now run organisation Archewell, which includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

“At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change,” their website states.

