Tom Holland May Never Play Spider-Man Again & Fans Aren't Happy

Tom Hollan as Spider-Man. Picture: Getty

Spider-Man fans are up in arms after a disagreement between studios has left Tom Holland's future as the web-slinger in doubt.

Tom Holland, everyone's favourite Spider-Man (apart from anyone over 30 who is all about that Toby Maguire life) is currently on the edge of losing his role as Peter Parker after a disagreement between studios Marvel/Disney and Sony.

And as you'd expect, fans across the world are NOT HAPPY that their boy may be losing the iconic role.

Tom Holland may not play Spider-Man again. Picture: Getty

Here's the deal. Spider-Man's movie rights are co-owned by both Sony and Marvel/Disney and with the two unable to reach a deal over the new movies, there's a chance that Tom will not be reprising his role for the full trilogy of Spidey movies.

One fan voiced her outrage on Twitter, "tom holland deserves to finish the spiderman trilogy. regardless of what sony and disney can or can’t agree on, tom deserves to have closure. he has always loved spiderman. he puts in so much work to be the best peter parker. he is the best peter parker".

Twitter's trends have been full of Spider-Man related terms and fans have been very vocal about the whole ordeal.

Tom Holland will always be the best Spider-Man, don’t let Sony mess this up for him. #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/Xv0S0ZRh8L — Sophie (@Sophie68461248) August 21, 2019

PLEASE WE ALREADY LOST HIS FATHER FIGURE WE CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE HIM TOO. TOM HOLLAND IS THE BEST SPIDER-MAN WE EVER HAD. #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/gjSYp2WdHT — 𝒋𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒆 ४ #𝒔𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒏 (@parkerrr07) August 21, 2019

#SaveSpiderMan

what the hell is wrong with Sony tho, why Sony want to get rid of Spiderman in mcu?, tom holland deserve better! pic.twitter.com/iphJfrp3sV — Cherrylicious (@CherryCrocket) August 21, 2019

One fan has actually pointed out how Tom Holland has unfollowed Sony too on Instagram... we an only hope the two studios can sort this mess out and get Tom back in the suit!

theres a reason tom holland unfollowed anything associated with sony on instagram🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jfOZQlDJyt — caleb vee (@caleb_vee) August 21, 2019

