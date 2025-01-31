Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man fans want Tom Holland's Peter Parker to have a male love interest in new film. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, Chuck Zlotnick/ © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

By Sam Prance

It's now been reported that Peter Parker will have a new love interest in Spider-Man 4.

Could Spider-Man be bisexual? People are campaigning for Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, fans have been wondering what will happen to Peter Parker and MJ (played by Zendaya) in the next film. The third movie ends with Doctor Strange heartbreakingly erasing Peter from everyone's memory (including MJ) to save the multiverse and, when they do cross paths afterwards, Peter keeps his identity secret from MJ to protect her.

Now, reports have emerged that Peter will have a new love interest in Spider-Man 4 and fans want him to date a man.

Is Spider-Man queer?

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hint 'No Way Home' May Be MJ's Last Spider-Man Movie

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that Spider-Man 4 might introduce a new love interest for Peter and it wasn't long before the rumour went viral. Not only that but one fan tweeted: "give him a boyfriend".

The post was liked over 200,000 times with many fans saying in the comments that Peter should have a queer awakening.

Back in 2013, Andrew Garfield told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted his Spider-Man to have a male love interest and even actively pushed for it. He asked: "‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Referencing Andrew's comments, a fan said: "andrew tried to get his peter a boyfriend and im sure its one of the reasons he didnt get to finish his trilogy. [sic]"

Another wrote: "The multiverse is open. Somewhere out there, Peter Parker has a boyfriend."

Someone then suggested that Gwen Stacy could be called Glen Stacy instead.

Is Peter Parker queer?

As it stands, there have been no references to Tom Holland's Peter Parker being queer but there's no reason why Peter couldn't have a queer awakening later in life.

In 2022, Marvel Comics introduced a new gay Spider-Verse character named Web-Weaver. Could Web-Weaver appear in Spider-Man 4 as Peter's love interest?

What do you think? Would you like Peter Parker to have a boyfriend?

