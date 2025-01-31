Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

31 January 2025, 16:17

Spider-Man fans want Tom Holland's Peter Parker to have a male love interest in new film
Spider-Man fans want Tom Holland's Peter Parker to have a male love interest in new film. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, Chuck Zlotnick/ © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

It's now been reported that Peter Parker will have a new love interest in Spider-Man 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Could Spider-Man be bisexual? People are campaigning for Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, fans have been wondering what will happen to Peter Parker and MJ (played by Zendaya) in the next film. The third movie ends with Doctor Strange heartbreakingly erasing Peter from everyone's memory (including MJ) to save the multiverse and, when they do cross paths afterwards, Peter keeps his identity secret from MJ to protect her.

Now, reports have emerged that Peter will have a new love interest in Spider-Man 4 and fans want him to date a man.

Is Spider-Man queer?

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hint 'No Way Home' May Be MJ's Last Spider-Man Movie

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that Spider-Man 4 might introduce a new love interest for Peter and it wasn't long before the rumour went viral. Not only that but one fan tweeted: "give him a boyfriend".

The post was liked over 200,000 times with many fans saying in the comments that Peter should have a queer awakening.

Back in 2013, Andrew Garfield told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted his Spider-Man to have a male love interest and even actively pushed for it. He asked: "‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Referencing Andrew's comments, a fan said: "andrew tried to get his peter a boyfriend and im sure its one of the reasons he didnt get to finish his trilogy. [sic]"

Another wrote: "The multiverse is open. Somewhere out there, Peter Parker has a boyfriend."

Someone then suggested that Gwen Stacy could be called Glen Stacy instead.

Is Peter Parker queer?

As it stands, there have been no references to Tom Holland's Peter Parker being queer but there's no reason why Peter couldn't have a queer awakening later in life.

In 2022, Marvel Comics introduced a new gay Spider-Verse character named Web-Weaver. Could Web-Weaver appear in Spider-Man 4 as Peter's love interest?

What do you think? Would you like Peter Parker to have a boyfriend?

Read more about Tom Holland here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

Matthew Lillard is returning as Stu in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard 'confirms' return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band

Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Park Sung-hoon reacts to overwhelming love to towards character Hyun-ju

Squid Game's Park Sung-hoon says he "feels relief" over incredible reaction to trans character
Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island fans uncover Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island

Has Jack Fincham gone to jail? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star

What happened to Love Island winner Jack Fincham?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Inside Sammy Root and Jess Harding’s split after winning Love Island

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits