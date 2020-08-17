Tom Holland Reacts To Ben 10 Fan Casting

17 August 2020, 15:41

Tom Holland turned down the titular role in Ben 10 live-action remake
Tom Holland turned down the titular role in Ben 10 live-action remake. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Tom Holland dramatically turned down the role of Ben Tennyson, after fans cast him in the anticipated live-action adaptation of Ben 10.

Tom Holland's fans have often cast him in a series of unexpected roles - some have wanted him to play Flynn Rider in Disney's live-action Tangled, whilst others have cast him as the father to Nicki Minaj's baby.

However, one fan casting caught the Spider-Man star's attention, after he was edited into the starring role of Ben 10's live-action adaptation.

> Fans Start #TomHollandIsOverParty Trend To Promote Fancam

A meme account shared a Photoshopped image, which saw Tom Holland as Ben Tennyson in a live-action version of Ben 10, with comments including "C'mon, Netflix, make this happen," and "I think he'd make a quality Ben 10".

The page then asked it's 15.5 million Instagram followers what they thought of the idea of Tom playing Ben, only to find Tom had actually commented.

Tom Holland rejected a role in a Ben 10 live-action remake
Tom Holland rejected a role in a Ben 10 live-action remake. Picture: Instagram

"No," simply replied Tom, having already turned down appearances in the likes of Back To The Future, after he said it was one of the few perfect movies, and wouldn't want to attempt to recreate it.

Netflix's The Devil All the Timerecently dropped a trailer, and saw Tom lead a star-studded cast, including Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and fellow Marvel star, Sebastian Stan.

