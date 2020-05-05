Fans Start #TomHollandIsOverParty Trend To Promote Fancam

Fans started #TomHollandIsOverParty to promote a fancam. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland's fans started the trend #TomHollandIsOverParty on Twitter, as they wanted to promote the fancam video they made.

Tom Holland has melted everyone's hearts during lockdown, as he surprised Jimmy Kimmel's three-year-old son, and challenged Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal to handstand topless.

Yet, if you're logging on to Twitter this morning, you may notice that #TomHollandIsOverParty is currently trending...

The Spider-Man actor has a huge, loyal fanbase, so a lot of Tom's fandom were left confused to see why this was trending, and what he could have possibly done to warrant it.

While many tweets posted under the trend are confused fans, asking what Tom did, some debunked where it originated from, with one writing "Are y’all really trending #tomhollandisoverparty just to promote your fancams... pathetic".

Others are using the trend to help praise the Onward star, as one fan wrote "#tomhollandisoverparty was made by bored film twitter stans, he didn't do anything wrong!! while you’re here though you should stan tom holland".

are y’all really trending #tomhollandisoverparty just to promote your fancams... pathetic pic.twitter.com/IWveM2784b — 𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑦 ⚓️ (@troyesouvenir) May 5, 2020

Fancams see users edit several clips of their favourite star - such as Tom Holland - into a compliation of them posing at events, and so on, often set to rap songs.

Tom's been amusing himself during lockdown; joining Justin Bieber on Instagram Live to his 131 million followers, surprising (and pleasing) both Beliebers and MCU fans across the world.

The pair began by praising each other, after Justin said, “Such a big fan, man,” before Tom returned the compliment.

They then discussed their current situations, after having to self-isolate, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Tom Holland urged Justin to watch a reality series, Alone, which he is currently binge-watching, while Bieber said he’s “just trying to pass the time,” as he’s getting bored.

