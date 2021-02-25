Inside 'Behind Her Eyes' Star Tom Bateman's & Famous Girlfriend Daisy Ridley's Relationship

25 February 2021, 17:02 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 17:31

Netflix star Tom Bateman's girlfriend is Daisy Ridley
Netflix star Tom Bateman's girlfriend is Daisy Ridley. Picture: PA/PA

Behind Her Eyes is the latest Netflix thriller to have everyone gripped and fans are shook to discover its star, Tom Bateman, has a very famous girlfriend in the form of Daisy Ridley! So, here's the lowdown on their relationship...

Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman has a very famous, A-lister girlfriend in the form of Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and fans of the Netflix show are shook to find this piece of showbiz trivia out.

So, let's take a dive into everything we know about the extremely good looking British actor couple including how they met and how long they have been together!

Prepare so get jealous!

Why Emma Watson Is Quitting Acting After 21 Years

How did Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley meet?

Tom Bateman, 31, and Daisy Ridley, 28, met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and have been together ever since.

A classic Hollywood star meet-cute and NGL, we're kind of jealous!

Although they remain very low-key, they do crop up from time-to-time, like when they did a cooking class together.

How long have Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley been in a relationship?

Tom Bateman stars in Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes'
Tom Bateman stars in Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes'. Picture: Netflix/ Behind Her Eyes

The pair have been in a relationship for four years as far as is known, but the pair are pretty secretive so not a whole lot is known about their dating life.

Daisy got rid of social media following her breakthrough role in Star Wars and has spoken about her decision.

She said: "I honestly think now with social media and stuff...it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight... I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them."

So, if the pair have gotten married, it's very unlikely we're going to hear about it anytime soon!

Are Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley engaged?

It was reported in 2020 the pair had tied the knot after Tom was spotted with a ring on his finger, but neither have confirmed this.

Daisy said in an interview with Marie Claire about her own ring she wears: "I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about."

"It’s a really nice ring that I wear. It’s the first time I’ve publicly been asked this one."

Sounds like a big ol' hint to us.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Nick Jonas has earned himself a staggering fortune.

Nick Jonas Net Worth: The Youngest Jonas Brother’s Impressive Fortune Revealed

Emma Watson's boyfriend is Leo Robinton

Who Is Emma Watson’s Boyfriend Leo Robinton? Everything You Need To Know

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Maya Jama: Age, Net Worth & Dating History Of The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

The Kid Laroi is Australia's latest new artist

Get To Know The Kid Laroi And 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About Him

The 'Eat Out To Help Out Scheme' could reportedly make a comeback

Is ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ Coming Back? Rishi Sunak’s Scheme Could Return

A new snap from After has been shared with fans.

Unseen Picture Of Hardin & Tessa's Intimate Lake Scene In After Has Fans Freaking Out

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character