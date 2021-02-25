Inside 'Behind Her Eyes' Star Tom Bateman's & Famous Girlfriend Daisy Ridley's Relationship

Netflix star Tom Bateman's girlfriend is Daisy Ridley. Picture: PA/PA

Behind Her Eyes is the latest Netflix thriller to have everyone gripped and fans are shook to discover its star, Tom Bateman, has a very famous girlfriend in the form of Daisy Ridley! So, here's the lowdown on their relationship...

Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman has a very famous, A-lister girlfriend in the form of Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and fans of the Netflix show are shook to find this piece of showbiz trivia out.

So, let's take a dive into everything we know about the extremely good looking British actor couple including how they met and how long they have been together!

Prepare so get jealous!

Why Emma Watson Is Quitting Acting After 21 Years

Watching kiss scene in #BehindHerEyes and damn think I about how that bastard tom bateman gotta kiss my girl daisy Ridley and I’m so sad and mad. — smith (@samsmith006_sam) February 18, 2021

How did Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley meet?

Tom Bateman, 31, and Daisy Ridley, 28, met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and have been together ever since.

A classic Hollywood star meet-cute and NGL, we're kind of jealous!

Although they remain very low-key, they do crop up from time-to-time, like when they did a cooking class together.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman taking a cooking class together. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/BQoiBALOcl — Love ❤ (@Bell79217031) May 30, 2019

How long have Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley been in a relationship?

Tom Bateman stars in Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes'. Picture: Netflix/ Behind Her Eyes

The pair have been in a relationship for four years as far as is known, but the pair are pretty secretive so not a whole lot is known about their dating life.

Daisy got rid of social media following her breakthrough role in Star Wars and has spoken about her decision.

She said: "I honestly think now with social media and stuff...it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight... I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them."

So, if the pair have gotten married, it's very unlikely we're going to hear about it anytime soon!

Are Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley engaged?

It was reported in 2020 the pair had tied the knot after Tom was spotted with a ring on his finger, but neither have confirmed this.

Daisy said in an interview with Marie Claire about her own ring she wears: "I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about."

"It’s a really nice ring that I wear. It’s the first time I’ve publicly been asked this one."

Sounds like a big ol' hint to us.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital