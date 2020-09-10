Upcoming Timothée Chalamet Films Including Dune And The French Dispatch

Timothée Chalamet has a busy few years of films ahead. Picture: Getty

Timothée Chalamet is fast on his way to becoming a household name, after starring in over 20 films in the past six years.

Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming film Dune is just one of his many projects set to be released within the next year.

After making his acting debut in series such as Royal Pains and Homeland, the 24-year-old has gone on to have leading roles in films Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird.

His most recent film was Little Women, which was a cinematic hit, and he’s got three more films on the way.

Here are all the films Timothée Chalamet will appear in within the next year or two:

The French Dispatch

Timothée stars as Zeffirelli in comedy The French Dispatch, about an American publication within a French city that brings together a collection of its best stories published in The French Dispatch from the past decade.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Léa Seydoux, Saoirse Ronan, who Timothée appeared in Lady Bird with, Elisabeth Moss and Tilda Swinton.

Dune

One of the most highly-anticipated films of 2020, Dune stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin in the feature adaption of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel.

Timothée plays the son of a noble family is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset in the galaxy.

Find Me

It’s recently been confirmed that Call Me by Your Name will have a sequel, where Timothée will reprise his role as Elio – the intellectual 17-year-old who falls for a 24-year-old scholar named Oliver in 1980s Italy.

A release date is yet to be announced and fans don’t yet know what to expect as there’s no book sequel to the André Aciman novel.

However, director Luca Guadagnino has already dropped hints about the plot, which will be set “five or six years afterwards.”

Bob Dylan biopic Going Electric

Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic. Picture: Getty

It's yet to be officially announced but Timothée reportedly landed the role of Bob Dylan in the upcoming movie biopic, rumoured to be called Going Electric, earlier this year.

In July he was pictured on his way to guitar lessons, a pretty big giveaway he's refining his musical skills ahead of filming the production.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Movie News