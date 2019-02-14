The X Factor 2019: Series 'Axed' For New Celebrity Talent Show

Simon Cowell apparently wants to shake up The X Factor to involve celebrities
The X Factor is apparently set for huge changes in 2019, with celebrities set to take part in the competition instead of the public.

Simon Cowell is apparently considering making some massive changes to The X Factor, roping in celebrities and comedians and scrapping the show’s original format.

The series’ staff have apparently been struggling to find fresh talent, so will call on household names in a bid to save the show.

According to the Daily Star, soap actors and reality stars who have always had an ambition to sing but aren’t known for their voices will be approached by producers.

There will also apparently be a ‘champions’ section where past X Factor contestants from around the globe will take part.

A show insider told the publication: “The decision has been made to drop X Factor in its current form.

"It has been 100 percent axed. The show is done. It’s being replaced by a show that’ll only be for celebrities.

"Members of the public won’t get to take part. So viewers won’t see new talent being discovered anymore. It’s the end of an era.”

Auditions for the next series were due to kick off in a matter of months, but the plans have reportedly been scrapped.

