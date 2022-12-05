'The Flatshare' Viewers Can't Stop Praising The New Series

5 December 2022, 16:50

The Flatshare has got viewers talking
The Flatshare has got viewers talking. Picture: Paramount

By Savannah Roberts

The Flatshare is the newest rom-com series to make a splash on streaming, here's how fans are reacting to the book-turned-television show!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new series has gotten viewers talking online and fans can't stop praising the poignant rom-com.

The latest book to get the television adaptation treatment is The Flatshare, a novel by Beth O'Leary that took readers by storm back in 2019.

What Exactly Are Wednesday Addams’ Powers & Has She Always Had Them?

Now, Paramount+ has brought the story to streaming, The Flatshare arrived on the platform on December 1 and it's quickly become a fan-favourite among viewers.

The show follows Tiffy Moore (Jessica Brown Findlay) as she needs to find a quick and affordable living situation and Leon Twomey (Anthony Welsh) who is struggling for money. The two protagonists juggle the same one-bed flat without ever meeting, one has it in the day and the other in the night, leading the pair to only communicate via post-it notes!

The Flatshare dropped on December 1
Jessica Brown Findlay portrays Tiffy Moore. Picture: Paramount
Anthony Welsh portrays Leon Twomey
Anthony Welsh portrays Leon Twomey. Picture: Paramount

The original book has collected quite the cult following since its release three years ago, and Beth O'Leary's readers were ready to see how it translated on screen.

Upon the release of the first episode in December, fans flocked to Twitter to praise the (somewhat) relatable rom-com story, now user posted: "Great script, great cast, faithful to the book but has its own vibe too."

"It’s the best feeling ever when you watch a series based on a book you love and it’s like rereading it all over again," another wrote.

Another viewer gushed: "The book being a tv show is the best thing ever."

The Flatshare dropped on December 1
The Flatshare dropped on December 1. Picture: Paramount

It didn't take fans long to highlight how The Flatshare echoes some relatable struggles renters have been facing in recent months, despite the book hailing from 2019.

You may recognise the aforementioned leads, Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh, from other notable UK shows!

Jessica, 33, has given memorable performances in the likes of Downton Abbey, Black Mirror and The Beautiful Fantastic.

Anthony, 39, made his film debut in Red Tails in 2012 and has appeared in The Great and Hanna since – he also featured in a Black Mirror episode in 2017, how coincidental!

Everyone has been in awe of the chemistry between these two, even though they don't tend to share the screen at the same time! Is communicating with post-it notes the new love language?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The cast of Wednesday's real ages vs their character ages

Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

Keke Palmer has announced her pregnancy

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Reveal On SNL

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard: Dates, Line-Up, Venue & All The Info You Need

Events

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez fans are hoping for a collab in 2023

The World Is Manifesting A Dua Lipa And Selena Gomez Collab

Inside Molly-Mae's extravagant baby shower

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s Lavish Baby Shower With Designer Gifts As She Approaches Due Date

Matt Hancock sang on TV again

I’m A Celebrity Fans React To Clip Of Matt Hancock Serenading Girlfriend Gina

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star