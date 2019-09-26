The Circle Viewers Have A Theory Season One’s Dan Is Entering Season Two

2018 The Circle contestant Dan has fans convinced he's returning to this series. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle fans reckon Dan Mosaku is returning to the show.

Dan Mosaku took part in The Circle season one, where he was famously catfished by winner Alex Hobern after posing as Kate.

He was left raging when Alex met him at the end of the series, after falling for his profile of “Kate” over the three weeks.

There will no doubt be plenty of moments similar to Alex and Dan’s meeting in the new series, but an even more shocking scene could be if Dan was to return – which some fans have a theory about.

Dan was stunned when he found out 'Kate' was actually Alex. Picture: Channel 4

Alex Hobern fooled his contestants into thinking he was a girl named Kate. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers on Reddit reckon we could see the 2018 finalist back on our screens, after noticing his absence from social media over the past few days.

The fan wrote: “Bringing back a S1 player in S2 is an obvious twist to introduce. Dan is the only one of the final four who has been completely absent [from] social media since the new season premiered. Very strange.”

However, Dan isn’t one to post on Instagram every day and his last upload was just a few days ago, showing him standing in his pants tucking into a bowl of cereal.

Wednesday night’s show saw Emelle blocked from the show, after posing as a 24-year-old straight woman.

She was the first contestant to leave the show, after a vote from her fellow players Tim and “Sammie” aka James.

