The Circle: Who Is Presenting The Channel 4 Show, When Is It On & How Can I Watch It? Here’s Everything We Know...

The Circle will return on Tuesday 24th September. Picture: Channel 4

The Circle will return for its second series on Tuesday 24th September.

After The Circle became such a hit the first time around, the show is returning for a highly anticipated second series!

For those that don't know how the show works, contestants all live in the same building but are never allowed to meet or communicate. The only way they can speak to each other is through a specially-designed social media platform called ‘The Circle’, and 'anyone can be anyone'.

How can I watch it?

It will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday September 24th September, at 9:15pm.

The premiere will run for 75 minutes, and then be on every night at 10pm, except Saturdays, until the series ends.

This year’s series will run longer than the first and will include live episodes weekly, on Fridays, that last 90 minutes.

Who is presenting it?

Maya Jama and Alice Levine presented the first series, however, Big Brother’s Emma Willis will take over this year!

What’s the prize?

Throughout the series, the players will rate each other, causing some contestants to be ‘blocked’ and leave the show.

During the final, the players rate each other one last time, where the highest rated contestant will win and receive £50,000.

The viewers will also get the chance to choose their own winner out of the finalists, who will then receive a separate £25,000.

Where is it filmed?

Last year’s series was filmed in an apartment building in Hayes, West London, but will be moving to an apartment block in Salford, Greater Manchester.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!