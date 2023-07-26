There’s Been An Update On Taylor Swift’s First Screenplay

Taylor Swift is said to be in the early stages of a new TV show after revealing last year she'd written a script for a full-length feature.

Taylor Swift’s back catalogue of heartbreak anthems and feel-good tunes may just make it to the big screen.

According to the tabloids, Tay’s since met with Normal People and Succession writer Alice Birch to discuss a potential new ‘meta-feminist’ TV series.

Their insider said: “Taylor is a multi-talented individual and while her love life has given her ten 10 albums, it is also in the early stages of spawning a new TV show.

“She has been introduced to Alice and they have started discussing a possible new screenplay.

Taylor Swift is working on a screenplay. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift met with Succession writer Alice Birch. Picture: Getty

“Taylor is incredibly astute and getting her head into a project like this would be perfect for her.

“Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. Seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor’s eye.

“They have just been throwing around ideas. Naturally, Taylor’s relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems.”

“This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into.”

Taylor Swift is in the midst of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

During the All Too Well screening at Toronto’s International Film Festival last year, Taylor told the audience: “I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward. And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film.

“And I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

It will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, the company behind The Banshees of Inisherin and Dojo Rabbit.

