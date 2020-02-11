Take Me Out Axed After 10 Years As Paddy McGuinness Says Goodbye With Emotional Video

Take Me Out has been axed after 10 years on ITV.

The dating show we all grew up watching on a Saturday night, Take Me Out, has been axed by ITV following a successful 10 years and 11 series.

Fronted by Paddy McGuinness, Take Me Out led to eight weddings and six babies after a number of successful couples met through the show.

Paddy confirmed the news with a video shared to his Instagram profile, telling his 1.3 million followers he was sad to see the series come to an official end.

Take Me Out has been axed. Picture: ITV

“It’s time to say good-bye to Take Me Out,” he began the clip. “Eight weddings, six babies, and a generation of youngsters who have grown up watching us on Saturday night TV.”

He continued: “10 years, that’s before Tinder and Snapchat, Twitter was a little baby, Instagram wasn’t a thing, and WhatsApp - that was just witchcraft…!”

“What I’m most proud of is Take Me Out put dating shows back on the map.”

Paddy ended the video with a mic drop, saying his catchphrase for the final time: “It’s lights out, all out.”

The presenter’s wife commented on the picture to show her support, telling her beau: “Proud wifey, you made this show!”

TV bosses told the tabloids the day before it had “run its course” but saw more weddings than Blind Date.

Take Me Out saw a single man arrive onto the set in the ‘love lift’, greeted by 30 girls who kept their lights on to show their interest, or switched them off to show they weren’t attracted.

After a few rounds, the single guy could decide which girl he wanted to take on a date to the Isle of Fernando’s – whose name was made up for the show but was actually resort in Tenerife.

