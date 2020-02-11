WATCH: Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O'Shea On TikTok Calling Herself The 'First Solo Winner' Of Love Island

11 February 2020, 11:35

Amber Gill's thrown some expert level shade at her Love Island ex, Greg O'Shea, on TikTok by calling herself the 'first solo winner' of the show they won together in 2019.

Love Island winner Amber Gill has thrown some serious shade at her ex, Greg O'Shea, taking to TikTok to declare herself the 'first solo winner' of the ITV2 show and people are branding her a savage, whilst asking where the lie is (soz, Greg).

She's currently living her life out in Tobago, soaking up the rays and giving us all sun envy, and took on a viral challenge where people talk about all the nationalities people think they are, delivering the indirect dig in her answer.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Hits Back At Fan Who Branded Her ‘Venom’ For 'Outing' Rebecca Gormley

Amber Gill shades Greg O'Shea in huge way on TikTok
Amber Gill shades Greg O'Shea in huge way on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/Instagram Greg O'shea

After writing 'People think i'm...Trinidadian...Spanish...Brazilian...', the Geordie wrote, 'What I am...the first solo winner of Love Island.'

The shade lies in the fact she won the show with her couple, Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea, who she left the show a winner with, only for him to dump her by text only five weeks after leaving the villa.

Amber was one of the most popular contestants to ever head in the villa, and the public very much took her side when news of her brutal dumping broke, with people often joking she single handedly took home the crown of a dating show, alone!

Amber Gill roasts her Love Island ex, Greg O'Shea
Amber Gill roasts her Love Island ex, Greg O'Shea. Picture: TikTok

The 22-year-old has been giving her thoughts to the latest series, even whilst half way across the world, finding a kindred spirit in one of the winter series' most loved contestants- Shaughna Phillips, who was also sacked off by her partner after Casa Amor.

However, Amber's said there's one difference between her and Shaughna, writing: "I know people are saying me and Shaughna are the same and we are in terms of the realness (and funniness)."

"However I believe my own sauce almost as much as Mike she doesn't and I don't understand why she doesn't and I hate it because she needs to."

We think this tweet proves, once again, why Amber entered legendary island status all along!

