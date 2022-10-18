Who's In The Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season two has already got a new cast member!
The Summer I Turned Pretty was one of the biggest series of the summer on Prime and fans can't wait to see how things will continue after the show ended with Belly still torn between LOHL (love of her life) Conrad and his brother, AKA her bestie, Jeremiah.
The brothers' mum Susannah's devastating secret about her cancer battle came out during the debutante ball and both the boys were left heartbroken.
Series two will pick up from the emotional rollercoaster that was season one and a new cast member has already joined! Elsie Fisher will play Skye, who isn't in Jenny Han's book series, but was created for the TV show.
She said of her new role:
Little is known about Elsie's character just yet, but we do know who Elsie will be joining in the season two cast.
Belly will of course be back for good, and here's who else is likely to join her:
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast
- Lola Tung as Belly
- Christopher Briney as Conrad
- Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
- Sean Kaufman as Steven
- Jackie Chung as Laurel
- Minnie Mills as Shayla
The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2 began filming this summer, not long after the first series had dropped.
Keep your eyes on this page for more updates on the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2.
