Who's In The Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

18 October 2022, 10:57 | Updated: 18 October 2022, 11:00

Lola Tung and author Jenny Han
Lola Tung and author Jenny Han. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two has already got a new cast member!

The Summer I Turned Pretty was one of the biggest series of the summer on Prime and fans can't wait to see how things will continue after the show ended with Belly still torn between LOHL (love of her life) Conrad and his brother, AKA her bestie, Jeremiah.

The brothers' mum Susannah's devastating secret about her cancer battle came out during the debutante ball and both the boys were left heartbroken.

Here's What To Watch Once You've Binged 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Series two will pick up from the emotional rollercoaster that was season one and a new cast member has already joined! Elsie Fisher will play Skye, who isn't in Jenny Han's book series, but was created for the TV show.

She said of her new role:

We get to create this whole new person. Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.

- Elsie Fisher, to E!
Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 1
Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 1. Picture: Prime Video
Elsie Fisher has joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty
Elsie Fisher has joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Little is known about Elsie's character just yet, but we do know who Elsie will be joining in the season two cast.

Belly will of course be back for good, and here's who else is likely to join her:

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast

  • Lola Tung as Belly
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad
  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
  • Sean Kaufman as Steven
  • Jackie Chung as Laurel
  • Minnie Mills as Shayla

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2 began filming this summer, not long after the first series had dropped.

Keep your eyes on this page for more updates on the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

How to watch Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show vol 4 in the UK

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Adele and Rich are too cute

Adele And Rich Paul Spotted On Rare Double Date Night

Letitia Crosby can't meet Charlotte's baby yet due to risks attached to her ongoing cancer treatment

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum ‘Devastated’ As She Can’t Meet New Grandchild During Cancer Treatment

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Taylor will be touring in the UK

Taylor Swift Confirms UK Tour With 'Midnights' Pre-Sale

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star