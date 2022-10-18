Who's In The Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

Lola Tung and author Jenny Han. Picture: Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two has already got a new cast member!

The Summer I Turned Pretty was one of the biggest series of the summer on Prime and fans can't wait to see how things will continue after the show ended with Belly still torn between LOHL (love of her life) Conrad and his brother, AKA her bestie, Jeremiah.

The brothers' mum Susannah's devastating secret about her cancer battle came out during the debutante ball and both the boys were left heartbroken.

Series two will pick up from the emotional rollercoaster that was season one and a new cast member has already joined! Elsie Fisher will play Skye, who isn't in Jenny Han's book series, but was created for the TV show.

She said of her new role:

We get to create this whole new person. Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before. - Elsie Fisher, to E!

Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 1. Picture: Prime Video

Elsie Fisher has joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Little is known about Elsie's character just yet, but we do know who Elsie will be joining in the season two cast.

Belly will of course be back for good, and here's who else is likely to join her:

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Minnie Mills as Shayla

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2 began filming this summer, not long after the first series had dropped.

Keep your eyes on this page for more updates on the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2.

