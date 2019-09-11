Strictly Come Dancing Use 'Speed Dating' Sessions To Match Dance Partners With Celebs

Strictly dance partners matched up during 'speed dating' sessions. Picture: PA

The BBC has revealed the unique way they match dance professionals with celebs on Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the unique way they match dance partners with celebrities, using 'speed dating sessions' to see who has the best chemistry, and people will be able to watch one of these sessions during a special episode airing on BBC One!

The show's producers host what they call a 'chemistry circle' for everyone to meet the first time, where they take it in turns to dance a 'few steps' of a Waltz or salsa whilst the producers observe to see who has the best chemistry.

Dancer Dianne Buswell, partnered with Joe Sugg in 2018, described the process as 'speed dating'.

However, former contestant and comedian, Brian Conley, revealed the dancers are actually more concerned with where each celebrity lives- because they want their partner as close to London as possible for easy access to rehearsals.

The series is yet to officially kick off, but there's already been considerable drama, as Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his foot during a rehearsal, being replaced by Emmerdale star, Kelvin Fletcher.

Viewers will actually be able to watch one of these sessions during a BBC One special, Strictly The Professionals, airing Saturday 14th September.

We can't wait to see a bunch of nervous celebrities put through their paces in a dance-speed dating mash up, it's going to be TV gold!

