Strictly Come Dancing Cast Struck By Sickness Bug Putting Saturday's Show In Jeopardy

Some of the Strictly cast are battling an illness. Picture: BBC

Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing is in jeopardy after some of the stars were struck by a sickness bug.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants are fighting off a virus, with producers apparently battling to keep it under control backstage.

According to the Daily Star, executives are doing their best at preventing the sickness bug spreading by handing out antibacterial gel and getting in lots of medicine.

Several of the contestants and professional dancers are said to have been struck down.

Catherine Tyldesley, who is paired with Johannes Radebe, told the publication they’re in fear the bug will hit them and scupper their chances of performing on Saturday night.

She said: “I’m not feeling great today. I’m very tired. The lurgy has been doing the rounds at Strictly for weeks. It’s been trying to get me but it won’t win!”

Producers have stocked up on lots of medicine backstage, in the hope of stopping the virus getting worse.

It comes a week after judge Shirley Ballas went on a vitamin IV drip at home to recover from the sickness.

Hopeful Karim also had to miss his slot on spin-off show It Takes Two after “feeling run down”.

A source added: “Everyone is working hard and obviously they get up close and personal with each other as they dance. When someone gets sick it quickly spreads through the cast.

“Lots of people have been under the weather but the show must go on.”

This week’s Strictly will see the celebrities and their professional partners dressing up for Halloween for each of their dancers.

Strictly continues Saturdays at 6.40pm and Sundays at 7.15pm.

