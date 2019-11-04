Strictly Come Dancing Star Katya Jones Quits Social Media After Partner Mike Bushell Receives Horrific Death Threats

Katya Jones is taking some time away from social media. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones is taking a break from social media.

Katya Jones and celebrity dance partner Mike Bushell were saved from being eliminated on Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, sparking backlash from viewers who thought Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec should have stayed instead.

However, professional dancer Katya won’t see the extent of viewers’ reactions online after quitting social media a few weeks in to the new series.

After the judges; Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas agreed to save Mike, his dance partner Katya said she doesn’t pay attention to the negative critique.

She told the tabloids: “I’m off social media; it’s not real. For me, it’s real what we’re doing with our dancing and performance.

“There’s no need for negatives. I just want to do my own thing.”

The week before, BBC Breakfast presenter Mike told the Mirror he’d received death threats over his place in the competition.

He explained: “It said that unless I withdraw from the competition now I’m a dead man. It was personal and I thought WTF. There are bigger things in the world to worry about.”

Viscountess Emma Weymouth was eliminated from the competition. Picture: BBC

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell were saved by the Strictly judges. Picture: BBC

Mike received support from the BBC over the horrific tweet, but he chose to rise above it and focus on the competition.

Likewise, the judges have received death threats over their decisions of which contestants to to send home, with Shirley Ballas being bombarded with shocking comments after sending home Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell.

Katya hasn’t tweeted from her account since 14 October but her Instagram profile remains updated.

After getting through to the next stage of Strictly, Katya took to the picture-sharing site to say how proud she is of Mike.

Alongside a photo of him balancing on her back, the 30 year old wrote: “We’ve got each other’s back partner @mikebushellofficial! Always making me a proud teacher! Look how far you’ve come! Thank you everyone who supports us! Week 8! Wow.”

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell continue to win over the judges on Strictly. Picture: Katya Jones/Instagram

However, the picture received mix responses, with some branding Mike’s dancing “dad dancing” and others pointing out the mistakes the couple made on Saturday night.

Most of the comments were positive however, with most saying they loved the pair’s Charleston, to which they danced to ‘Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines’.

