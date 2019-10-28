Strictly Come Dancing Viewers In Tears As Catherine Tyldesley And Johannes Radebe Are Eliminated

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe lost their place in Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Catherine Tyldesley/Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe were voted out of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe lost their place in the competition after Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Mike Bushell and his professional partner Katya Jones instead.

The stars’ exit from the BBC show left viewers outraged, after the Coronation Street actress and her partner wowed viewers with their Cha Cha to ‘Scared of the Dark’ for Halloween week.

Johannes especially had viewers in tears, after he thanked Catherine for “accepting who I am” before he too became emotional.

Viewers were left gutted over the results, with hundreds flooding Twitter to express their sadness.

“Oh I hate this. Catherine and Johannes have one of those rare natural connections that makes them super likeable #Strictly,” one fan tweeted, as another pleaded: “No please Johannes don’t leave us!”

Comedian Sarah Millican even begged: “Please Strictly, can Johannes partner ALL of the celebs in the next series? We love you @jojo_radebe.”

Catherine later took to Instagram to tell Johannes how much she appreciates him, revealing he gave her “confidence, belief, love and laughter” at the start of her Strictly journey.

WE LOVE YOU, JOHANNES, AND THANK YOU FOR THE BEST MOMENT OF #STRICTLY 2019... pic.twitter.com/qDR4BjJW35 — Tom (@Tom_TheSequel) October 27, 2019

the entire uk at johannes crying : #Strictly pic.twitter.com/vtR29vvZHI — Amy Pavri (@amypavri) October 27, 2019

In honour of Johannes we all step out our front doors tomorrow in leather trousers and heels and pull out giant fans while strutting down the street #Strictly — Sid (@StrictlySid) October 27, 2019

Alongside a photo of the pair in tears, she wrote: “I love this man so much... When I started my #Strictly journey my confidence was low. My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low. The expectations on my humble body - beyond low.

"What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless. Confidence ,Belief, Love – and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world. If there were more people like him the world would be spectacular (with shed loads of #Sas!) He taught me how to walk in high heels, he taught me how to ‘own it’... he taught me to love and appreciate what my body could achieve [sic].”

Catherine added she’s usually low on confidence, but her Strictly experience taught her to be proud of her body and mind for getting her through “this wonderful but incredibly tough experience”.

Johannes also shared a heartfelt statement, telling the soap star: “I’m glad it was you.”

However, the Strictly favourite will be back on screens in no time when he dances in the group routines, including one performance with Graziano Di Prima which will make history as the first same-sex routine on the show.

In an interview after Strictly aired, the 32 year old opened up about his sexuality and how he grew up in a place where homosexuality was frowned upon.

He said: “The society around me pointed to me and said, ‘There’s something wrong with you.’ But Strictly has helped me be a better person and accepting of myself. When I got to the UK it was beautiful — for the first time in my life I felt liberated.”

Johannes joined the dance show in 2018, but he stole the spotlight in last week’s results show when he performed an exceptionally sassy routine in high heeled boots – winning the hearts of the nation in the process.

