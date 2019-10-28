Strictly Come Dancing Viewers In Tears As Catherine Tyldesley And Johannes Radebe Are Eliminated

28 October 2019, 10:55

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe lost their place in Strictly Come Dancing
Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe lost their place in Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC / Catherine Tyldesley/Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe were voted out of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe lost their place in the competition after Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Mike Bushell and his professional partner Katya Jones instead.

The stars’ exit from the BBC show left viewers outraged, after the Coronation Street actress and her partner wowed viewers with their Cha Cha to ‘Scared of the Dark’ for Halloween week.

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas Received Death Threats Over Dev Griffin And Dianne Buswell's Elimination

Johannes especially had viewers in tears, after he thanked Catherine for “accepting who I am” before he too became emotional.

Viewers were left gutted over the results, with hundreds flooding Twitter to express their sadness.

“Oh I hate this. Catherine and Johannes have one of those rare natural connections that makes them super likeable #Strictly,” one fan tweeted, as another pleaded: “No please Johannes don’t leave us!”

Comedian Sarah Millican even begged: “Please Strictly, can Johannes partner ALL of the celebs in the next series? We love you @jojo_radebe.”

Catherine later took to Instagram to tell Johannes how much she appreciates him, revealing he gave her “confidence, belief, love and laughter” at the start of her Strictly journey.

Alongside a photo of the pair in tears, she wrote: “I love this man so much... When I started my #Strictly journey my confidence was low. My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low. The expectations on my humble body - beyond low.

"What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless. Confidence ,Belief, Love – and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world. If there were more people like him the world would be spectacular (with shed loads of #Sas!) He taught me how to walk in high heels, he taught me how to ‘own it’... he taught me to love and appreciate what my body could achieve [sic].”

Catherine added she’s usually low on confidence, but her Strictly experience taught her to be proud of her body and mind for getting her through “this wonderful but incredibly tough experience”.

Johannes also shared a heartfelt statement, telling the soap star: “I’m glad it was you.”

However, the Strictly favourite will be back on screens in no time when he dances in the group routines, including one performance with Graziano Di Prima which will make history as the first same-sex routine on the show.

In an interview after Strictly aired, the 32 year old opened up about his sexuality and how he grew up in a place where homosexuality was frowned upon.

View this post on Instagram

My husband @tompitfield7 took this picture when we had a good cry afterwards. Tears of joy and appreciation for each other. I love this man so much. WHAT a journey!! Thankyou all for your messages, your love and support. Thankyou Bbc for this opportunity. When I started my #Strictly journey my confidence was low. My belief in what I could achieve on the show was extremely low. The expectations on my humble body - beyond low. What @johannesradebe gave me was priceless Confidence ,Belief, Love- and Laughter beyond words! This man is a gift to the world. If there were more people like him the world would be spectacular (with shed loads of #Sas!) He taught me how to walk in high heels, he taught me how to ‘own it’... he taught me to love and appreciate what my body could achieve. I’m often low on body confidence- but I’m so proud of the limits that I’ve thoroughly pushed on this wonderful journey. I did it for me. I also did it for the hundreds of mums out there who felt they’d lost a little bit of themselves, the women out there who’d become negative about their body. The women who found it hard to look in the mirror and love what they saw. I’m proud of my body and my mind for getting me through this wonderful but incredibly tough experience. Push your limits ladies and be grateful for everything you’re wonderful body can achieve. ‘Dance like NOBODY is watching’

A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on

He said: “The society around me pointed to me and said, ‘There’s something wrong with you.’ But Strictly has helped me be a better person and accepting of myself. When I got to the UK it was beautiful — for the first time in my life I felt liberated.”

Johannes joined the dance show in 2018, but he stole the spotlight in last week’s results show when he performed an exceptionally sassy routine in high heeled boots – winning the hearts of the nation in the process.

