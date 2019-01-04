Here’s Why Joe Sugg Is Refusing To Support Dianne Buswell In The Next Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg says he "refuses" to watch girlfriend Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram

Joe Sugg may just be the jealous type.

It’s been just under a month since Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell finished as runners-up on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Joe Sugg Confirms Relationship With Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell, In Emotional Instagram Post

In the couple's first vlog on Joe’s YouTube channel, the pair opened up about the final and the professional dancer joked, "Next year I can still win” to which Joe responded “that's a good point. Next year, Dianne has another chance. I don't, unfortunately."

Dianne swiftly offered a seat in the crowd but Joe wasn’t having it.

"No, I'm not. I refuse. I'll be sitting at home going, 'That should be me!' What if you get a perfect score…"

Watch the Vlog below:

Jokes aside the green-faced YouTuber added: "The experience itself was honestly – like I said before – is the best experience I have ever had in my life. Not only the experience itself but also the people,”

Fans speculated the pair were dating before he took to Instagram to share a post captioned: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Since then the two have been inseparable after spending a luxury £2,850 weekend getaway with sister Zoe Sugg (Zoella), and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes last month.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast