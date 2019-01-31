Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Forced To Leave Strictly Tour Cast Hotel Amid Tensions Over “Non-Stop Snogging”

31 January 2019, 10:50

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are huge fans of a PDA, apparently.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are huge fans of a PDA, apparently. Picture: Instagram

YouTuber Joe Sugg and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner have annoyed the rest of the cast with their constant PDAs.

Joe Sugg and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Dianne Buswell have been forced to change hotels whilst on the Strictly tour as their fellow dancers have started to get annoyed with the couple’s constant PDAs.

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Calling It Quits

A source told the tabloids that the couple have had to check in to another hotel, revealing, “Joe and Dianne were reeling after realising everyone on the tour was getting sick of their non-stop snogging.

“It’s caused some ill feeling between them and the others and it can’t be laughed off as a joke anymore.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have moved hotels whilst on tour.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have moved hotels whilst on tour. Picture: Instagram

“Their decision to snub the hotel put some noses out of joint and it’s made Joe and Dianne the talk of the tour again.”

The source added that them leaving the hotel was “really awkward” at first but it hasn’t affected their work or performances on the tour.

The couple have been posting loved-up photos of themselves for the past few months since meeting on the show and are definitely enjoying their new romance.

Joe and Dianne didn’t admit to their relationship while on Strictly, but came clean to fans just after the show ended and have been serving up serious #couplegoals ever since.

