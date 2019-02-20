Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Doesn’t Label His Sexuality – “It Doesn’t Need To Be A Thing”

AJ Pritchard reveals he doesn't like labels. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing pro, AJ Pritchard has spoken out about not wanting to label himself.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard famously did the first same-sex dance routine with Gorka Marquez on the show, and he’s revealed that he doesn’t feel like labels are necessary when it comes to his sexuality.

WATCH: AJ Pritchard Says He’d Date Jesy Nelson & What Happened At The NTAs With Caroline Flack…

AJ, who is the cover star for March’s Gay Times magazine, revealed, “For me, it has always been about being happy in that time. You never know how times will change in where you are in your life.

“But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself. Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life.”

AJ Pritchard is the cover star for March 2019's Gay Times. Picture: Gay Times

He revealed that he doesn’t believe in labelling everything, explaining, “I think that it is mad that everything always has to have a label – whether it be the clothes by designers, or whether you are in a relationship or not. Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary.

“It doesn’t need to be a thing. What’s wrong with talking about it as something simple? I think in the past it has always been like, ‘We’re going to talk about this now.’ Well just talk about it normally – you don’t need to make it about ‘a this’ or ‘a that’.

“At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change and you can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner, and you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.

“As long as you’re happy, I think that is the main thing. It’s something people forget way too often these days getting so stressed thinking about what other people’s opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow.”

The full interview will be in Gay Times March issue, on sale 1st March 2019.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast