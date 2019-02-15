WATCH: AJ Pritchard Says He’d Date Jesy Nelson & What Happened At The NTAs With Caroline Flack…

15 February 2019, 16:19

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing pro get SERIOUSLY coy while talking about his love life.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard might be single, but he’s totally willing for Capital’s Jimmy Hill to set him up with one Little Mix lady…

Jimmy couldn’t resist asking AJ what actually happened after THOSE cosy snaps of him and Caroline Flack emerged after the NTAs last month… and we don’t think we’ve ever heard a more awkward pause!

WATCH: Strictly's AJ Pritchard Reveals The Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Snogging Rumours Were Lies

AJ Pritchard revealed that he's single and ready to mingle.
When Jimmy asked whether AJ “got a lot of flack” at the NTAs, AJ revealed, “I had a great time with all the celebrities at the NTAs. Strictly, on top again, always winning and I got a great photo with the NTA which made me very happy for my Instagram.

“You got a great pun in there didn’t you, you were winning!” Cue the hideously awkward silence…. “Awkward moment when you get silence on radio there, isn’t it?”

He may have cuddled Cazza at the bar, but there’s no special person in AJ’s life at the minute – he admitted, “I am single yeah, ready to mingle.

“I like to meet people in person, I’m not really a dating app person, I just like to see someone and talk to them to see if they have personality. I’d have to talk to someone in person, I couldn’t do an app thing because that makes me a bit freaked out.

“What happens if it’s not them or if they sit down and they just don’t talk. They’ve just got to have personality, it’s always about personality for me because you can keep the chat going and it’s always interesting then."

And one lady who’s definitely got the chat is Jesy Nelson from Little Mix – who AJ would totally be down to wine and dine! He added, “If you can make that happen, I’ll be there. I’ll be there.”

