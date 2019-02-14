WATCH: Strictly's AJ Pritchard Reveals The Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Snogging Rumours Were Lies

14 February 2019, 16:06

AJ Pritchard put rumours that the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing cast were getting annoyed by Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's "constant snogging" to bed once and for all.

Following rumours that the Strictly Come Dancing cast were getting annoyed with Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell "constantly snogging" while on tour, we had to get the record set straight...

Fans Are Convinced Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Are Engaged

...and who better to comment than Strictly pro dancer AJ Pritchard, who revealed that the rumours were in fact false... and the couple never snog in front of people, ever!

He told Capital's Jimmy Hill, "No, because they didn’t kiss in public. That’s a complete lie because they never kiss in public.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were accused of annoying the cast with the PDAs.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were accused of annoying the cast with the PDAs. Picture: Instagram

"All made up, it’s nonsense. I love Joe and they are so cute together, it is true.”

He also spoke out about the rumours that the rest of the cast indulged in diva-isa behaviour over the hotels they were put in and the catering.

AJ revealed that it was actually a very boring tour - but that he branched out into the world of almond milk thanks to their fancy catering. SWANKY.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel
Kylie Jenner had the ultimate Valentine's Day thanks to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Gift From Travis Scott Is Unsurprisingly Extra AF
Simon Cowell apparently wants to shake up The X Factor to involve celebrities

The X Factor 2019: Series 'Axed' For New Celebrity Talent Show
Trailer for Harry Styles fan fiction move 'After' is released

After Movie: Harry Styles Inspired Romactic Drama Trailer Is Here
Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Take this quiz to see which star you'll date

QUIZ: Which Celebrity Will You End Up Snogging On Valentine's Day?
Which of these iconic celebrity perfumes are you?

QUIZ: Which Iconic Throwback Celebrity Perfume Are You?

Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & Dua Lipa rocked the GRAMMY 2019 red carpet

GRAMMY Red Carpet: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & Dua Lipa Amongst Biggest Looks

Events

Which iconic Ariana Grande era do you belong to?

QUIZ: Which Ariana Grande Era Do You Belong To?

Ariana Grande