WATCH: Strictly's AJ Pritchard Reveals The Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Snogging Rumours Were Lies

AJ Pritchard put rumours that the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing cast were getting annoyed by Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's "constant snogging" to bed once and for all.

Following rumours that the Strictly Come Dancing cast were getting annoyed with Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell "constantly snogging" while on tour, we had to get the record set straight...

...and who better to comment than Strictly pro dancer AJ Pritchard, who revealed that the rumours were in fact false... and the couple never snog in front of people, ever!

He told Capital's Jimmy Hill, "No, because they didn’t kiss in public. That’s a complete lie because they never kiss in public.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell were accused of annoying the cast with the PDAs. Picture: Instagram

"All made up, it’s nonsense. I love Joe and they are so cute together, it is true.”

He also spoke out about the rumours that the rest of the cast indulged in diva-isa behaviour over the hotels they were put in and the catering.

AJ revealed that it was actually a very boring tour - but that he branched out into the world of almond milk thanks to their fancy catering. SWANKY.

