Strictly's AJ Pritchard & Saffron Barker Dating Rumours Heat Up

AJ Pritchard and Saffron spark Strictly dating rumours. Picture: PA/ Instagram @saffronbarker

AJ Pritchard is getting on seriously well with his Strictly partner and YouTuber Saffron Barker and people think they could be dating...

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have set tongues wagging after becoming incredibly close as dance partners on the show as people start to question if they could be more than friends, despite AJ having a girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen.

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing Star And YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

Yep, it seems the phrase 'Strictly curse' may start to be thrown around as the series hots up and the two youngsters progress in the competition and keep fans updated with their progress across social media, as people flood their comments with love hearts and questions if they're together.

One user wrote, "you just act more of a couple [...] than Abbie and aj no hate please guys" whilst another said, "you 2 would be a [cute] couple xxx."

Fans point out AJ & Saffron look like a couple on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Things got pretty awkward when they recently appeared on This Morning, with Piers Morgan point blank asking the pair if they'd slept with each other, something the controversial presenter was heavily criticised for.

The stars strongly denying they were anything more than dance partners and friends, although, as people know from previous series', celebrities and dancers alike break-up from their other half after spending so much quality time with their dance partner.

Whilst Saffron is currently single, AJ met his dancer girlfriend, aged 23, when she was a backing dancer for the tour he was on, Get On The Floor Live, where he is said to have 'fell for her immediately.'

Abbie is not currently a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, and it's widely known the amount of time the partners have to spend rehearsing and filming together for a four month period, and although many relationships stand the test of time, others haven't been so lucky!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly News