WATCH: Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Reveals The Effects Of Nightclub Attack On His Mental Health

The dancer revealed that the attack on him and his brother, Curtis Pritchard, has left him scared of being in crowded places.

Following on from the horrifying news that Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother, Curtis, were attacked in a nightclub over the Christmas break, the brothers have revealed the effects of the attack.

The boys spoke to LBC’s James O’Brien about the attack at Nakatcha nightclub in their hometown of Nantwich and how they were set upon by a group of men on the dancefloor.

Curtis, who is also a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars and had to pull out of the next series following his injuries, revealed, “I would be lying if I said I wouldn't be watching my back and a little bit scared of being out in a crowded place. I am going to be watching my back."

AJ Pritchard with his most recent Strictly partner, Lauren Steadman. Picture: Instagram

AJ added, “I definitely won't be putting myself in any nightclub scenarios any time soon. There are going to be different people [on tour], maybe fans or not fans, it's going to make me feel not anxious but slightly on edge.

"It makes me nervous to put myself in that situation in the near future because it's a very scary scenario."

The pair were targeted in an unprovoked attack which they think may have been sparked by jealousy over AJ’s TV career.

We’re sending them lots of good wishes for Curtis’ recovery.

