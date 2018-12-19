Strictly’s Joe Sugg Takes Dianne Buswell On An Overnight £2,850 Double Date With Zoe Sugg And Alfie Deyes

The four stayed at a luxury treehouse in Hampshire. Picture: Instagram

The two couples headed out to Hampshire for a super luxury treehouse stay.

Strictly Come Dancing finalist and YouTuber Joe Sugg headed to the luxury getaway with girlfriend Dianne Buswell, sister Zoe Sugg (Zoella), and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

The four posted on Instagram Story parts of their stay at The Yews at Chewton Glen Treehouse, where prices start from £2,850.

The newly announced couple looked cozy in the secluded private treehouse. While cuddled up, in a Vlog on Zoe’s channel, Joe said to his sister: "Me and Dianne got you and Alfie a Christmas present.”

The pair then handed over a Strictly Come Dancing board game leaving the couple in hysterics.

Zoella shows off her new gift. Picture: Youtube

The YouTubers vlogged the whole experience:

Dianne previously dated Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan and called time on their relationship not long after Strictly began.

After the dance partners came runners-up in this year’s show they appeared to make their relationship official in an Instagram picture.

