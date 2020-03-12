Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Professionals Confirmed: AJ Pritchard And Dianne Buswell Among Dancers Returning
12 March 2020, 13:04
Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s professional dancers have been confirmed.
AJ Pritchard, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, and Oti Mabuse are among the professional dancers returning to Strictly Come Dancing later this year.
Strictly doesn’t return until autumn, but the stars are already in place for the next series.
Here are all the professional dancers getting involved with Strictly 2020 later this year…
AJ PRITCHARD
ALJAŽ ŠKORJANEC
AMY DOWDEN
ANTON DU BEKE
DIANNE BUSWELL
GIOVANNI PERNICE
GORKA MARQUEZ
GRAZIANO DI PRIMA
JANETTE MANRARA
JOHANNES RADEBE
KAREN HAUER
KATYA JONES
LUBA MUSHTUK
NADIYA BYCHKOVA
NANCY XU
NEIL JONES
OTI MABUSE
