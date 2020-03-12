Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Professionals Confirmed: AJ Pritchard And Dianne Buswell Among Dancers Returning

Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 professionals. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s professional dancers have been confirmed.

AJ Pritchard, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, and Oti Mabuse are among the professional dancers returning to Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

Kevin Clifton Quits Strictly Come Dancing: Pro Dancer Wants 'To Focus On Other Areas Of My Life' After 7 Years On The Show

Strictly doesn’t return until autumn, but the stars are already in place for the next series.

Here are all the professional dancers getting involved with Strictly 2020 later this year…

AJ PRITCHARD

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

ALJAŽ ŠKORJANEC

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

AMY DOWDEN

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

ANTON DU BEKE

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

DIANNE BUSWELL

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

GIOVANNI PERNICE

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

GORKA MARQUEZ

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

GRAZIANO DI PRIMA

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

JANETTE MANRARA

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

JOHANNES RADEBE

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

KAREN HAUER

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

KATYA JONES

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

LUBA MUSHTUK

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

NADIYA BYCHKOVA

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

NANCY XU

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

NEIL JONES

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

OTI MABUSE

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2020. Picture: BBC

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News