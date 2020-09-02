Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Judges: Who Are They This Year?

2 September 2020, 12:28

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges revealed. Picture: PA

Will Bruno Tonioli be back on Strictly Come Dancing this year? Who is the official judging line-up in 2020? Here’s what you need to know about the SCD judges this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is getting ready to make a big TV return this year despite coronavirus making elements more difficult.

And as they begin to announce the official SCD celebrity line-up, fans of the BBC ballroom show are turning their attentions to who the Strictly Come Dancing judges will be this year.

Nicola Adams OBE 'Will Be In First Strictly Come Dancing Same-Sex Couple'

At the moment, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood are expected to return to their normal judging roles, however nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Shirley Ballas is Strictly Come Dancing's head judge
Shirley Ballas is Strictly Come Dancing's head judge. Picture: PA

Things are proving to be a little more complicated for Bruno Tonioli at the moment who will be taking a different approach to his judging this year.

So who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges? And is Bruno Tonioli leaving Strictly? Here’s what you need to know:

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas, the head Strictly judge is expected to take up her role as usual this year.

She joined the series in 2017 after Len Goodman stepped down from his role.

Motsi Mabuse is expected to take her judges' seat for a second year
Motsi Mabuse is expected to take her judges' seat for a second year. Picture: PA

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse

Professional dancer, a latin champion and Oti Mabuse’s sister, Motsi took up her judging role in 2019, replacing Darcey Bussell.

Fans of Strictly are excited to see her take her seat for a second year, however, seeing as she lives in Germany, it’s not yet confirmed how she will travel between there and the UK.

Craig Revel Horwood is one of the original Strictly Come Dancing judges
Craig Revel Horwood is one of the original Strictly Come Dancing judges. Picture: PA

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood

One of the last original Strictly Come Dancing judges standing, Craig isn’t expected to give up his role in 2020.

The resident ‘bad’ judge, we’ll look forward to hearing more of Craig’s criticisms this year.

Bruno Tonioli will be judging from afar on this year's Strictly Come Dancing
Bruno Tonioli will be judging from afar on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

Is Bruno Tonioli leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

He isn’t but this year, he will be taking a step back due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Every year he flies back and forth to America where he has other dance work commitments but won’t be able to make the same travels this year. Instead, he will be sharing his critique via Zoom.

