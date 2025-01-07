Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale

7 January 2025, 12:53

Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale
Squid Game viewers spot huge filming error in season 2 finale. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"Did anyone notice him?"

Netflix users have clocked a major filming error in Squid Game season 2 episode 7 and it's now going viral on TikTok.

No matter how successful a TV show is, no series is immune to releasing episodes with editing mistakes. Who could forget Game of Thrones leaving a branded coffee cup in an episode of the final season? Not to mention, Euphoria released a season 2 episode with Cassie and Nate both appearing in two places at once during Lexi's play.

More recently, people have spotted filming crew members on screen in an episode of The Last of Us and now Squid Game is breaking the internet after viewers have noticed a rogue cameraman in the season 2 finale.

How Squid Game's Mingle game was filmed

In a viral TikTok, @_iamkimm filmed themselves watching 'Friend Or Foe' with the caption: "Did anyone notice him?". Soundtracked by the viral "Nobody's gonna know...they're gonna know" audio from Bad Girl's Club, the video shows that a rogue camerman appears during the shooting scene in the Squid Game dorm room.

They also post the time-stamp 22:37 on screen and, sure enough, if you go to that point of the show on Netflix, you can see a cameraman dressed in black. The original post has since been viewed over 300,000 times on TikTok and it's since made it's way to X / Twitter where it's been viewed over 7 million times.

Reacting in the comments, one person wrote: "Damn how I miss that" and "thats so embarrassing tbh."

On X, someone tweeted: "someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team."

In the past, shows have often retroactively edited episodes when mistakes like this have been spotted so it's possible that the mistake will be removed from the show.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

