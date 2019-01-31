Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant: Who Is Chris James? His Age, Job And Relationship Status Revealed

Chris James is part of this year's Shipwrecked series.
Shipwrecked has returned to TV screens after seven long years.

The cast of Shipwrecked 2019 are split into two tribes, the Sharks and Tigers, to battle out for a £50,000 cash prize.

Chris James is part of this year’s cohort, but who is he? We've got you covered.

What’s Chris James’ age and job?

Chris is the 24-years-old CEO of Strawberries and Creem Events. Strawberries and Creem festival last year included T-Pain, David Rodigan and more on the bill. The festival has run for the last four years.

What a day though 🍓

Where is Chris James from?

London.

How tall is Chris James?

6’6"

Where did Chris James go to university?

Chris attended Cambridge University and graduated with a degree in Land Economy in 2016.

What's Chris James’ Instagram handle?

You can find him over at @ChrisJammer full of topless selfies for your viewing pleasure. He’s even modeled at London Fashion Week.

Is Shipwrecked contestant Chris James single?

Chris entered the island single, however, he may or may not be seeing someone.

Why is Chris on Shipwrecked?

Because why not? Before landing on the island, he said: “I wanted a break from everything and I wanted to get out of London and do something really random”

He also added that Shipwrecked helped him in his “grieving process” after his mother died four months earlier.

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked airs on E4 at 9 PM, Monday 28th January.

