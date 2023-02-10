Major Sex Education Cast Member Confirms He’s Quit Netflix Series

Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he's leaving Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa is leaving the series after season four.

A number of the Sex Education cast are leaving the Netflix show after series four airs, and the latest to confirm their exit is Ncuti Gatwa, 30, who has recently become the new Doctor Who.

Ncuti plays the loveable, relatable and iconic Eric but season four will be his last.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday 9th February, Ncuti shared a framed picture of his character’s name on his trailer, writing alongside it: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

Co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee, commented: “My heart hurts badly.”

It comes after Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), and Rakhee Thakra (Emily Sands) confirmed they won’t be returning for series four.

Simone Ashley also said goodbye to her role as Olivia after Netflix’s drama Bridgerton made her a household name when she played Kate Sharma.

While some season four faves won’t be back at Moordale High School, Schitts Creek star Dan Levy will be making his debut on the show.

Dan Levy is joining Sex Education series 4. Picture: Netflix

Ncuti Gatwa played Eric in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Levy signed up last year for a recurring role in the series in which he’ll play Emma Mackey’s character Maeve’s tutor at Wallace University, the Ivy League college she is attending in the US.

Sex Education season four hasn’t yet been given a release date, but fans are expecting it to come out on Netflix later this year.

The last series, series three, was released back in September 2021.

