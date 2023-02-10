Major Sex Education Cast Member Confirms He’s Quit Netflix Series

10 February 2023, 12:11

Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he's leaving Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he's leaving Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa is leaving the series after season four.

A number of the Sex Education cast are leaving the Netflix show after series four airs, and the latest to confirm their exit is Ncuti Gatwa, 30, who has recently become the new Doctor Who.

Ncuti plays the loveable, relatable and iconic Eric but season four will be his last.

How Do The Books Differ From Netflix's You: Which Novel Is Series 4 Based On?

Taking to Instagram on Thursday 9th February, Ncuti shared a framed picture of his character’s name on his trailer, writing alongside it: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

Ncuti Gatwa won't be returning to Sex Education after series four
Ncuti Gatwa won't be returning to Sex Education after series four. Picture: Getty
Ncuti Gatwa has quit Sex Education series 4
Ncuti Gatwa has quit Sex Education series 4. Picture: Netflix

Co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee, commented: “My heart hurts badly.”

It comes after Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), and Rakhee Thakra (Emily Sands) confirmed they won’t be returning for series four.

Simone Ashley also said goodbye to her role as Olivia after Netflix’s drama Bridgerton made her a household name when she played Kate Sharma.

While some season four faves won’t be back at Moordale High School, Schitts Creek star Dan Levy will be making his debut on the show.

Dan Levy is joining Sex Education series 4
Dan Levy is joining Sex Education series 4. Picture: Netflix
Ncuti Gatwa played Eric in Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa played Eric in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Levy signed up last year for a recurring role in the series in which he’ll play Emma Mackey’s character Maeve’s tutor at Wallace University, the Ivy League college she is attending in the US.

Sex Education season four hasn’t yet been given a release date, but fans are expecting it to come out on Netflix later this year.

The last series, series three, was released back in September 2021.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 & Rihanna's halftime show

How To Watch The Super Bowl 2023 In The UK & What Time It’s On

How to watch The Weeknd’s live at SoFi Stadium concert in the UK

Here’s How You Can Watch The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium Concert From The UK

Jenna Ortega almost appeared in You season 4 as Ellie Alves

Jenna Ortega Was Going To Be In You Season 4 - But This Is What Stopped Her

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement & Shares First Look At Stunning Ring From Cole Tucker

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star