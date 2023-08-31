Every Guest Judge On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns for series 5. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have announced who will be on the guest judge panel for series five.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns this autumn with season five and we’re already prepared for a whole lot more lip syncs, wig snatches and British-themed challenges.

The guest judges for this series have been announced and they include British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, Alexandra Burke, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joel Dommet and more.

The series returns this autumn, but who has been announced as a guest judge on Drag Race UK? Here’s what you need to know.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 guest judges

Aisling Bea

Alexandra Burke

Cush Jumbo

Carol Vorderman

Daphne Guinness

Edward Enniful

Karen Hauer

Joel Dommett

Kristen McMenamy

Suranne Jones

Sophie Ellis Bextor

Yasmin Finney

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 start?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series five starts in September or October on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, however, a specific start date is yet to be announced.

The show typically runs for 10 episodes, with 12 queens competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. Danny Beard won series four and fans can't wait to see which queens will battle it out for the season five crown.

Who are the queens taking part in RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 5?

BBC haven't yet announced who are the queens taking part in RuPaul's Drag Race UK but we'll keep this page updated when the full line-up of contestants is announced.

Given the show returns this autumn, the cast of queens will likely be announced in the coming weeks. Bookmark this page to stay updated when more information on season five drops!

