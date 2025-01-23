Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre". Picture: iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images, Summit Entertainment

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson defending Twilight? It's more likely than you think.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Pattinson is officially taking aim at people who claim that Twilight is responsible for ruining the vampire genre.

Anyone who's had a passing interest in Twilight over the years, will be aware that Robert Pattinson has a complicated relationship with the franchise. When Robert originally played the role of Edward Cullen, he often made disparaging remarks about his character and the Twilight series in general. He even compared Edward to an axe-murderer.

However, it appears that Rob has now had a change of heart. The beloved actor just defended the Twilight movies.

Read more: Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart open up about sex scene in Twilight

Talking to Spanish GQ about Twilight's continued relevance, Robert said: "I find it a fascinating phenomenon. I mean, I can’t believe it. I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old… The first one was released in 2008!"

Calling out people who still criticise the films, Rob added: "I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre'. Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in THE TWILIGHT SAGA - NEW MOON. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2020, Robert was less positive about Twilight. Speaking to Variety, he said: "It's a weird story, Twilight. It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like The Notebook romantic."

"The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but like drink her blood or whatever.

"It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.