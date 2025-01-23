Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

23 January 2025, 17:07

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"
Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre". Picture: iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images, Summit Entertainment
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson defending Twilight? It's more likely than you think.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Pattinson is officially taking aim at people who claim that Twilight is responsible for ruining the vampire genre.

Anyone who's had a passing interest in Twilight over the years, will be aware that Robert Pattinson has a complicated relationship with the franchise. When Robert originally played the role of Edward Cullen, he often made disparaging remarks about his character and the Twilight series in general. He even compared Edward to an axe-murderer.

However, it appears that Rob has now had a change of heart. The beloved actor just defended the Twilight movies.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart open up about sex scene in Twilight

Talking to Spanish GQ about Twilight's continued relevance, Robert said: "I find it a fascinating phenomenon. I mean, I can’t believe it. I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old… The first one was released in 2008!"

Calling out people who still criticise the films, Rob added: "I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre'. Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in THE TWILIGHT SAGA - NEW MOON
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in THE TWILIGHT SAGA - NEW MOON. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2020, Robert was less positive about Twilight. Speaking to Variety, he said: "It's a weird story, Twilight. It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like The Notebook romantic."

"The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but like drink her blood or whatever.

"It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

Love Island All Stars Harriett Blackmore: Age, ex-boyfriend, brother and what series she was on

Love Island

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for podcast comments

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for shocking podcast clip

Love Island

Why did Island's Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford split?

Love Island's Grace Jackson sets the record straight on 'dating' Marcus Rashford

Love Island

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO Kitty? Here's who his parents actually are

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO, Kitty? Here's who his birth parents actually are

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance

Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Catherine Agbaje is back for All Stars

Love Island All Stars Catherine Agbaje: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits