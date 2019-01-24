Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off

Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off. Picture: Netflix

Get ready for your new Netflix obsession in the latest Archie Comics spin-off to be developed for The CW.

If you’re anything like us, you’re counting down the minutes until the next episode of Riverdale hits Netflix, and The CW have confirmed there is a Katy Keene spin-off of the Archie Comics franchise in the works!

The CW has confirmed that Riverdale will get the second spin off, titled Katy Keene, following the Archie comics character of the same name.

There’s no release date for the series yet, but it is being described as a “musical dramedy” and will follow Katy and her friends trying to “make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio” in New York City.

The pilot will be written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, so it is sure to have the same kind of vibe of our fave series.

In the Archie comics Katy is a college student and model who became such a popular character she ended up with her own comic book series, regarded as the ‘pin up girl’ of the Archie comics.

We’re SO excited to see this – and we’re totally clearing all our evenings to binge watch.

