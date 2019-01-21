Riverdale Season 3: Did This MASSIVE Character Really Get Killed Off In The Last Episode?!

Did Archie Andrews really get killed off in Riverdale? Picture: Netflix

Warning: This contain a LOT of spoilers!

Riverdale fans are still absolutely reeling over the apparent death of main character, Archie Andrews in the last episode of the show, but it looks like order might be restored as the clues point to Archie returning.

Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel

Let’s be honest, they’re unlikely to kill off the main character of the whole franchise for good, but it certainly looked like Archie’s number was up at the end of the last episode where he was seen glassy-eyed and covered in blood.

Despite his girlfriend, Veronica Lodge, clearing Archie’s name after he was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Cassidy Bullock, Archie was still on the run from her mafioso father, Hiram Lodge.

However, during his time on the run in Canada, Archie gets attacked by a bear in the woods, before being found unresponsive by park rangers at the end of the episode.

Archie Andrews appeared to die at the end of the last episode of Riverdale. Picture: Netflix

Evidence (and, let’s be honest, just common sense) points to this not being the end for our brave red-headed protagonist given that he’s survived the clutches of the Black Hood and everything else. But also ‘cos he is listed as appearing in every episode of the series.

Website KSiteTV has also released a synopsis for the next episode, reading, “After one of their own becomes the target of an unseen assailant, the gang works together to get to the bottom of Riverdale’s latest mystery.

"Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) works with a surprising ally to piece together clues about a series of deaths in the town. Elsewhere, a spiralling Archie sets out on a new path, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) comes face to face with Ms Mulwray, Hiram’s alleged mistress."

The episode is due to air on 30th January and thank god we get to see more of fit fit KJ Apa as Archie on our screens.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!