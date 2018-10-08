'Riverdale' Stars Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Go Instagram Official

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirm their relationship on Instagram. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

The 'Riverdale' stars - Camila Mendes and Charles Melton - have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Following in the steps of their co-stars - Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have confirmed their relationship.

It was speculated that the actors, aged 24 and 27 respectively, were dating for some time, but the Veronica Lodge actress shared a snap of them kissing on Instagram.

She posted the photo of her and Charles together to her 11.9 million followers, captioning the post as "mine".

This comes just two months after Charles Mendes split with his girlfriend, Victor Houston.

Camila and Charles' Riverdale co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) sharing a rose emoji, while K.J. Apa, known for his role as Archie Andrews, trolled the couple.

Commenting on their post, K.J. jokingly asked "Are u guys dating? [sic]"