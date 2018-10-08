'Riverdale' Stars Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Go Instagram Official

8 October 2018, 07:01 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 10:56

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirm their relationship on Instagram
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirm their relationship on Instagram. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

The 'Riverdale' stars - Camila Mendes and Charles Melton - have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Following in the steps of their co-stars - Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have confirmed their relationship.

It was speculated that the actors, aged 24 and 27 respectively, were dating for some time, but the Veronica Lodge actress shared a snap of them kissing on Instagram.

> WATCH: Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Get Emotional Sharing Their First Memories Of Each Other

View this post on Instagram

mine

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

She posted the photo of her and Charles together to her 11.9 million followers, captioning the post as "mine".

This comes just two months after Charles Mendes split with his girlfriend, Victor Houston.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Your Fave Stars

Camila and Charles' Riverdale co-stars were quick to comment on the post, with Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) sharing a rose emoji, while K.J. Apa, known for his role as Archie Andrews, trolled the couple.

Commenting on their post, K.J. jokingly asked "Are u guys dating? [sic]"

K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart commented on Camila and Charles' relationship
K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart commented on Camila and Charles' relationship. Picture: Instagram

Latest News

See more Latest News

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in Novermber 2018

BTS Become Youngest Ever Recipients Of Huge Award From President Of South Korea
Nothing like third wheeling, eh Nick Jonas?

8 Signs You’re The Eternally Single One Of Your Friendship Group
Kady McDermott slams surgery accusations in Instagram statement

WATCH: Kady McDermott Slams 'Face Transplant' Accusations In Furious Instagram Rant
BTS' 'Burn The Stage' move is set to be released on 15th November 2018

BTS Fans Freak Out After Spotting Surprise 'Burn The Stage' Movie Posters
Shawn Mendes life-sized cardboard cut outs are here and fans are going wild

Shawn Mendes Fans Are Going Crazy For These Life-Size Cardboard Cutouts

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Freddie Tomlinson Instagram 2018

31 Must-See Photos Of Louis Tomlinson's Baby Boy, Freddie Reign Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

We've got all the best showbiz podcasts, sorted!

5 Podcasts To Listen To For The Best Celebrity Showbiz Gossip
Millie Bobby Brown's net worth at age 14

What Is Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth?

Games Of Thrones' Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams are total work wives

5 Signs That You've Totally Got Yourself A Work Wife

Edgar Evernever is the newest character joining Riverdale season 3

Who Is Edgar Evernever? Leader Of Riverdale Cult 'The Farm' Joins Season 3