TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock Back Together A Year After Explosive Split

6 August 2020, 08:59

TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock officially back together year after split
TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock officially back together year after split. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jameslock__ @yazminoukhellou

TOWIE's most infamous exes Yaz and Lockie confirm they are back together kissing whilst shooting for the ITVBe show and fans are seriously excited to see how this reunion came around...

The Only Way Is Essex stars Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have confirmed they are back together a year after their explosive split, being spotted passionately kissing whilst filming scenes for the dramality show and heading out for dinner in London!

Niall Horan Warns Fans Against 'Saying Anything They Want' To Celebrities Online

Yaz, 26, and Lockie, 33, split in 2019, with the break down of their relationship featuring on TOWIE which included endless arguments, crying and trying to make each other jealous by dating other people.

However, it seems the pair have reconciled during lockdown and are very much back on and we can't wait to see how their reconciliation came about.

The rumour mill started up when the pair emerged together in Mallorca back in July, and the pair aren't trying to hide their relationship, stepping out for a date night at Sexy Fish (yes, the same Sexy Fish Jess Glynne let rip at recently) in London.

Their two year relationship came to a dramatic end after Yaz accused Lockie of cheating on her whilst they were on a romantic getaway in Turkey.

Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock on a date night in 2018
Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock on a date night in 2018. Picture: Getty

She revealed on the show she was on her 'hands and knees' begging the girl in question to tell her the truth about what had gone on, with her confirming they'd hooked up, spelling the end to their romance.

TOWIE, like other shows, was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have been given the all clear to resume, with safety precautions in place, and we honestly feel starved of drama.

No doubt every minute of their relationship (take two) will be documented on the show- as well as how their reunion came around!

