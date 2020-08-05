Niall Horan Warns Fans Against 'Saying Anything They Want' To Celebrities Online

Niall Horan spreads warning about people writing mean messages to celebs online. Picture: Getty Images/ @NiallOfficial

Niall Horan has warned people on Twitter about posting 'anything they want' to celebs, saying he and other famous people are just 'normal people with abnormal jobs'.

Niall Horan has warned his followers against saying 'whatever they want' to celebs online after hitting back to a tweet about him, reminding people celebrities are still human, and 'not everyone is thick skinned.'

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time

It all started when someone tweeted a snap of Niall calling him a 'weirdo' for how he was holding his phone in the selfie, to which the 26-year-old responded, "That's not very nice is it?"

When fan asked the 'No Judgement' singer why he would reply in the first place, Niall wrote:

"I respond not because Im personally offended by any of them (in fact if you knew me personally you would know I couldn’t give a sh** about most things in life)."

"I respond because I try to help people understand that you can’t just say what you want to people online."

I respond not because Im personally offended by any of them ( in fact if you knew me personally you would know I couldn’t give a shit about most things in life )I respond because I try to help people understand that you can’t just say what you want to people online. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 4, 2020

The Irish singer continued to explain himself, saying that just because celebrities are seen on TV and online it doesn't open them up to people saying whatever they want.

He said it's "the same as waking up to someone in the street and just saying what you want to their face."

"You just don't do it."

Niall Horan slams people writing whatever they want to celebs online. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

The former One Direction star is known for chatting and interacting with this huge fanbase on a regular basis, which his fandom very much enjoy, but he decided to remind them just because celebs can seem 'untouchable', it doesn't mean it's true- they just have a very different job to most.

He wrote: "It bothers me because I know it hurts other people and that’s the frustrating part. Not everyone is as thick skinned. we are normal people that do an abnormal job in which society has put us in a [different] category for some reason.

Some defended the original 'not nice' tweet as lighthearted, others agreed with Niall that people need to be careful what you say online, but to sign off his lengthy Twitter discussion, Niall simply asked people be nicer to each other and spread love and laughs!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News