TOWIE: Sam Mucklow Reveals He & Shelby Tribble Were Secretly 'Together' For Months

Sam Mucklow reveals real story behind his and Shelby Tribble's relationship. Picture: ITVBe/Instagram

Sam Mucklow reveals that he and Shelby Tribble slept with each other for months before their explosive row that played out on our TV screens.

TOWIE's Sam Mucklow has told his side of the Shelby Tribble drama, revealing they were secretly sleeping together for months before she threw a drink in his face during an explosive final scene of the ITVBe reality show.

Shelby confronted Sam on the show for sleeping with her in Thailand before quickly moving onto Chloe Sims's younger sister, Demi, but Sam has another version of the story.

The 26-year-old swears he'll never forgive Shelby for throwing a drink in his face on the show and told the MailOnline she manipulated the situation to make him look bad.

He said: "I have been abused because of that whole scenario. People genuinely think I have built this trust from Shelby and then used it to manipulate her to get her into bed and then give her the elbow."

"We were friends with benefits, I slept with her and then she would sleep with other geezers and then we’d talk about it, she knows about girls I was sleeping with. We have that relationship."

Sam, whose sister Billy has also appeared on the show, continued to say he feels 'played' in the whole situation:

"I’m so furious because I’m quite intelligent and I was very naive and played."

"That’s why I refuse to film with her now because I’m not carrying her through this show anymore. I said to producers I will take my mic off if they make me run into her."

"But listen, Shelby is a one-trick pony, without a relationship or a man in her life what else is she bringing to the show? Nothing. She’s either the back end of Pete [Wicks] or rowing with Clelia."

@P_Wicks01 and @Sammucklow1 looked like best buds out in #TOWIEThailand, but will it last when they get back to Essex? 😁🤩😎😁🤩😎 If you missed our first two episodes head over to the ITV player to catchup #now!!! @ITVBe #TOWIE #catchup pic.twitter.com/CYjnxmkjCZ — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) March 26, 2019

