TOWIE's Dan Edgar & Amber Turner Back Together & On A Romantic Holiday In Ibiza

31 May 2019, 11:08

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are on a romantic holiday in Ibiza
Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are on a romantic holiday in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram @AmberTurnerx @Danedgar

'The Only Way Is Essex' stars Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are back together, surprising everyone who were still holding out hope that Chloe Sims and Dan would get together.

The Only Way Is Essex stars Dan Edgar and Amber Turner have been spotting packing on the PDA on holiday in Ibiza just days after fans speculated he was rekindling his romance with Chloe Sims after she jetted out to the same country.

Chloe Lewis Pregnant: TOWIE Star And Boyfriend Danny Flasher Expecting First Baby

After months of drama between the two, the pair have finally decided to give their relationship another go as they were papped strolling hand-in-hand on the beach and showing off some serious PDA in a pool.

The reality stars have had a tough few months- ending their on/off year relationship over Christmas and Dan becoming involved with his co-star, 36-year-old Chloe Sims, when the show was filming out in Thailand.

However, as TOWIE fans will know, Chloe and Dan's short-lived romance came to an abrupt end when he couldn't make his mind up about committing to her- with Amber's explosive return to the show exposing him for still being involved with her.

We'll have to wait and see if the pair made their relationship official, or if this another chapter in the TOWIE love triangle drama- but one thing is certain, Chloe Sims is out here living her best life and is letting everyone know she's over being involved with her former flame's drama.

