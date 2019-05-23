Chloe Lewis Pregnant: TOWIE Star And Boyfriend Danny Flasher Expecting First Baby

Chloe Lewis is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Chloe Lewis/Instagram

Chloe Lewis has announced she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Danny Flasher.

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Lewis is preparing to become a mum for the first time after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Danny Flasher, whom she has been with for two years.

The 28 year old shared the news alongside an ultrasound of their baby and a picture from a recent holiday of her beau planting a kiss on her cheek.

Chloe Lewis shared an ultrasound of her baby with boyfriend Danny Flasher. Picture: Chloe Lewis/Instagram

She captioned it: “Half me, half you,” with a heart emoji.

Chloe and broker Danny have been together since 2017, following her split from long term on-off boyfriend Jake Hall who is now married to Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri.

The parents-to-be have since been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow TOWIE stars, with Chloe Meadows writing underneath the photo: “Yayyy! I’m so excited! Everyone finally knows!”

Clelia Theodorou commented: “OMG OMG OMG OMG beyong happy for you!” while Lauren Pope said: “Omg huge congratulations!”

Chloe left TOWIE earlier this year, saying she wanted to focus on her relationship. She also runs her own cosmetics line and said it felt like the right time to move on.

