Who Are The New TOWIE Cast Members? Meet The 2019 Line-Up For Season 24

18 March 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 10:40

Chloe Brockett (right) and Kelsey Stratford (left) star in the new TOWIE series
Chloe Brockett (right) and Kelsey Stratford (left) star in the new TOWIE series. Picture: Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex has returned for another season - bringing with it a fresh batch of drama and some brand new faces.

The 24th season of TOWIE dropped on ITVBe last night. And following the show's mass cull of ten cast members last year, we're about to meet eight new faces.

As the eight newbies were spotted filming around Essex, we take a look at the new line-up...

Who are the new TOWIE cast members?

Chloe Brockett

Chloe Brockett is an eighteen-year-old hairdresser. Her glamorous mum Clare has also joined the crew.

Ella Wise

Also joining the TOWIE cast is eighteen-year-old Ella. Like Chloe, Ella is a hairdresser. As she's in a relationship, it's doubtful she'll be on the pull.

Kelsey Stratford

One-to-one tutor Kelsey, also 18, works with children with special needs. She has described herself as single and said she's not ready to settle down anytime soon.

Harry Lee

23-year-old Harry is a recruitment consultant and footballer hailing from Essex.

Tom McDonnell

Personal trainer and self-confessed wind-up merchant Tom, 23, is bound to get a few laughs.

Jayden Beales

Model Jayden Beales also joins the TOWIE line-up
Model Jayden Beales also joins the TOWIE line-up. Picture: Instagram

Jayden, 20, is a part-time model is also set to star in the brand new series of The Only Way Is Essex.

Joey Turner

Speaking to The Sun, Joey says he isn't afraid to "stir the pot" and will out anyone who goes behind another's back. There're also rumours that Joey's mum will make an appearance in the show later in the series.

Chloe Lewis, James Locke, Myles Barnett and Jon Clark were all axed from the show, as well as Kady McDermott, Dean Ralph and Jazmin Oukhellou.

When is TOWIE season 24 on TV?

The new series kicked off on Sunday, 17 March.

You can catch all the action every week at 9pm on ITVBe.

