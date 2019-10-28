James Lock Seeking Therapy After TOWIE Producers Urge Him To Address 'Soap Opera' Childhood

James Lock considering therapy to solve childhood trauma. Picture: ITV/ TOWIE

James Locke has opened up about his mental health and TOWIE producers urge him to get therapy to address childhood issues.

The Only Way Is Essex's James Lock has revealed the show's producers are encouraging him to go to therapy to address issues from his childhood that are still haunting him today.

The veteran cast member, who is known for his various on-screen relationships and dramas, has opened up about carrying the weight of his troubled childhood with him, insisting: "People misunderstand me but they don't know what I went through."

"A lot happened in my childhood that people will never ever know about. I've been speaking to someone about it for the first time."

"TOWIE producers encouraged me speak to someone about it for my own health and even set me up with a therapist as I never would have done it on my own."

Most recently, viewers have watched the breakdown of his two year relationship with Yazmin Oukhellou's, with Yaz calling things off after he reportedly cheated on her whilst he was away getting his teeth done, which isn't the first time he's been accused of being unfaithful.

Lockie even likened his childhood to a soap opera storyline, saying: "I had a lot of issues as a kid and went through horrible stuff which I will probably never talk about."

"But it has affected me. I've never admitted that before but it has."

The cast member has been a regular on the show since 2013, and says that although the show has been great for his life and career, it isn't always easy.

The reality star admitted: "The industry as a whole is very fickle and very false, which doesn't help my insecurities. Fame is a blessing and a curse but this is helping me to manage the bad side of fame."

