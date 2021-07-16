Never Have I Ever soundtrack: Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of the Netflix show

16 July 2021, 16:42

Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of Never Have I Ever
Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of Never Have I Ever. Picture: Netflix

Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy drama is back for a second season.

Never Have I Ever season two landed on Netflix on July 15, bringing with it more teen drama as Devi battles with her new-found feelings for Ben - and her attraction towards Paxton.

As well as combating topics of love, death, grief and puberty, the show also features a fantastic soundtrack.

So, without further ado, here's every song that features in the show.

READ MORE: Darren Barnet is dating this Suicide Squad actress

Season two soundtrack

Episode One

  • Back To The Sun - Black Bones
  • Fire For You - Cannons
  • Ellipsis - Drab Majesty
  • The Technology - Computer Magic
  • Darjeeling - Barrie

Episode Two

  • More Love - Sedona
  • Daydream - Ava Luna
  • Art School - Frankie Cosmos
  • Terrible Light - Young Echos ft. Leanne Hoffman

Episode Three

  • Lady Luck - Richard Swift
  • That Feeling - C'Sar & Nada Funk ft. Nell Widmer
  • Palm of Hand - NE-HI
  • Mexican Holiday - Time Ayre

Episode Four

  • Come Back - Lean
  • My Territory - Le Grand Popo Football Club
  • IOU - Annabel Jones
  • Karma - Raja Kumari

Episode Five

  • Fuzz - Computer Magic
  • Bad Habits - Madame Gandhi
  • Yellow Sea - Madame Gandhi

Episode Six

  • Faster - Orlean

Episode Seven

  • Quiero - Divino Niño
  • Shadow On The Wall - Rob Walker
  • Frankie - Barrie

Episode Eight

  • Bad - Cadeaux
  • Nothing More Than Strangers - Catherine Howe
  • Up All Night - The Undercover Dream Lovers

Episode Nine

  • Scream - Blackpaw
  • Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Episode Ten

  • Boca Chica - Munya
  • Foolish Me - Loma Suyo
  • Roll With Me - Bantu & Jonas Blue ft. ZieZie & Shunguzdo
  • Running - Golden
  • The Other Side - French For Rabbits
  • You'll Probably Think This Song Is About You - Hachiku
  • Summer Love - Hello Pongo
  • Love Goes - Sam Smith & Labrinth
  • Say Something - Kylie Minogue

Season one soundtrack

Episode One

  • Dancing On My Own - Robyn
  • Big Future - Obliques
  • Rubia - Juan Wauters
  • So Strange - Superhumanoids
  • Composure - Argonaut & Wasp
  • Playing Games - Anna of the North

Episode Two

  • Dancing on the Light - Prizes
  • Tease - Salt Cathedral
  • Redundant - Furniteur
  • The Way I Move - Equal and Lefti ft. Adeline Michèle
  • I Sink I Sink - Living Hour
  • (Downtown) Dancing - Yacht
  • All Yours - Widowspeak
  • Come and Go - Brighter Later
  • Peaches - Milk & Bone and Alex Lustig

Episode Three

  • My Fit - Mad Circuit ft. TeaMarrr
  • Never Let You Go - People On Peopl
  • Siren 042 - Lala Lala and Why?
  • Don't Stop Dreaming - Celebration

Episode Four

  • Dum Maro Dum - Asha Bhosle
  • One In A Million - The Deekompressors
  • The Hotness - The Deekompressors
  • Nagada Sang Dhol - Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir
  • Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna - Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan
  • Chasing Blue - Blackpaw
  • Waking Up - Sorry Girls

Episode Five

  • Moon Like Sour Candy - The Ophelias

Episode Six

  • Slicked - Weaves
  • How To Quit Smoking - Papercuts
  • Shape - Julia Shapiro
  • Make No Mistake Misses Blue - Fabian Simone & The Moon Machine
  • Call Me - Sarah Rebecca

Episode Seven

  • Steel Birds - Slow Pulp
  • Armed and Dangerous - Chaos Chaos

Episode Eight

  • Confetti - Julia Jean-Baptiste
  • Always Be Together - Orlando Roberton, Luke Roberts, Valerie Balligand and Oliver Price
  • Get Loud - Tia ft. Redwood
  • Wild - Monogem
  • Found - Selebrities
  • Fire For You - Cannons
  • Neon Dream - Nectar Twins

Episode Nine

  • Tidal Waves - The Shacks

Episode Ten

  • Sixteen (Oceans1985 Remix) - Don
  • Beautiful Day - U2
  • Love Is A Phase - De Lux
  • Boys Like You - Kids At Midnight

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is releasing a new album on 23 July

Anne-Marie’s New Album: From Little Mix Collab To Release Date – All The News

Who is Love Island 2021 bombshell, Danny Bibby?

Get To Know Danny Bibby – Age, Job, Instagram & More On The Love Island 2021 Contestant

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album: Release Date, Track List And All The News

Billie Eilish

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'.

After We Fell Soundtrack: First Glimpse Of The Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2