Never Have I Ever soundtrack: Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of the Netflix show

Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of Never Have I Ever. Picture: Netflix

Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy drama is back for a second season.

Never Have I Ever season two landed on Netflix on July 15, bringing with it more teen drama as Devi battles with her new-found feelings for Ben - and her attraction towards Paxton.

As well as combating topics of love, death, grief and puberty, the show also features a fantastic soundtrack.

So, without further ado, here's every song that features in the show.

Season two soundtrack

Episode One

Back To The Sun - Black Bones

Fire For You - Cannons

Ellipsis - Drab Majesty

The Technology - Computer Magic

Darjeeling - Barrie

Episode Two

More Love - Sedona

Daydream - Ava Luna

Art School - Frankie Cosmos

Terrible Light - Young Echos ft. Leanne Hoffman

Episode Three

Lady Luck - Richard Swift

That Feeling - C'Sar & Nada Funk ft. Nell Widmer

Palm of Hand - NE-HI

Mexican Holiday - Time Ayre

Episode Four

Come Back - Lean

My Territory - Le Grand Popo Football Club

IOU - Annabel Jones

Karma - Raja Kumari

Episode Five

Fuzz - Computer Magic

Bad Habits - Madame Gandhi

Yellow Sea - Madame Gandhi

Episode Six

Faster - Orlean

Episode Seven

Quiero - Divino Niño

Shadow On The Wall - Rob Walker

Frankie - Barrie

Episode Eight

Bad - Cadeaux

Nothing More Than Strangers - Catherine Howe

Up All Night - The Undercover Dream Lovers

Episode Nine

Scream - Blackpaw

Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Episode Ten

Boca Chica - Munya

Foolish Me - Loma Suyo

Roll With Me - Bantu & Jonas Blue ft. ZieZie & Shunguzdo

Running - Golden

The Other Side - French For Rabbits

You'll Probably Think This Song Is About You - Hachiku

Summer Love - Hello Pongo

Love Goes - Sam Smith & Labrinth

Say Something - Kylie Minogue

Season one soundtrack

Episode One

Dancing On My Own - Robyn

Big Future - Obliques

Rubia - Juan Wauters

So Strange - Superhumanoids

Composure - Argonaut & Wasp

Playing Games - Anna of the North

Episode Two

Dancing on the Light - Prizes

Tease - Salt Cathedral

Redundant - Furniteur

The Way I Move - Equal and Lefti ft. Adeline Michèle

I Sink I Sink - Living Hour

(Downtown) Dancing - Yacht

All Yours - Widowspeak

Come and Go - Brighter Later

Peaches - Milk & Bone and Alex Lustig

Episode Three

My Fit - Mad Circuit ft. TeaMarrr

Never Let You Go - People On Peopl

Siren 042 - Lala Lala and Why?

Don't Stop Dreaming - Celebration

Episode Four

Dum Maro Dum - Asha Bhosle

One In A Million - The Deekompressors

The Hotness - The Deekompressors

Nagada Sang Dhol - Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna - Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan

Chasing Blue - Blackpaw

Waking Up - Sorry Girls

Episode Five

Moon Like Sour Candy - The Ophelias

Episode Six

Slicked - Weaves

How To Quit Smoking - Papercuts

Shape - Julia Shapiro

Make No Mistake Misses Blue - Fabian Simone & The Moon Machine

Call Me - Sarah Rebecca

Episode Seven

Steel Birds - Slow Pulp

Armed and Dangerous - Chaos Chaos

Episode Eight

Confetti - Julia Jean-Baptiste

Always Be Together - Orlando Roberton, Luke Roberts, Valerie Balligand and Oliver Price

Get Loud - Tia ft. Redwood

Wild - Monogem

Found - Selebrities

Fire For You - Cannons

Neon Dream - Nectar Twins

Episode Nine

Tidal Waves - The Shacks

Episode Ten