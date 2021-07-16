Never Have I Ever soundtrack: Every song featured in seasons 1 & 2 of the Netflix show
16 July 2021, 16:42
Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy drama is back for a second season.
Never Have I Ever season two landed on Netflix on July 15, bringing with it more teen drama as Devi battles with her new-found feelings for Ben - and her attraction towards Paxton.
As well as combating topics of love, death, grief and puberty, the show also features a fantastic soundtrack.
So, without further ado, here's every song that features in the show.
Season two soundtrack
Episode One
- Back To The Sun - Black Bones
- Fire For You - Cannons
- Ellipsis - Drab Majesty
- The Technology - Computer Magic
- Darjeeling - Barrie
Episode Two
- More Love - Sedona
- Daydream - Ava Luna
- Art School - Frankie Cosmos
- Terrible Light - Young Echos ft. Leanne Hoffman
Episode Three
- Lady Luck - Richard Swift
- That Feeling - C'Sar & Nada Funk ft. Nell Widmer
- Palm of Hand - NE-HI
- Mexican Holiday - Time Ayre
Episode Four
- Come Back - Lean
- My Territory - Le Grand Popo Football Club
- IOU - Annabel Jones
- Karma - Raja Kumari
Episode Five
- Fuzz - Computer Magic
- Bad Habits - Madame Gandhi
- Yellow Sea - Madame Gandhi
Episode Six
Episode Seven
- Quiero - Divino Niño
- Shadow On The Wall - Rob Walker
- Frankie - Barrie
Episode Eight
- Bad - Cadeaux
- Nothing More Than Strangers - Catherine Howe
- Up All Night - The Undercover Dream Lovers
Episode Nine
- Scream - Blackpaw
- Heat Waves - Glass Animals
Episode Ten
- Boca Chica - Munya
- Foolish Me - Loma Suyo
- Roll With Me - Bantu & Jonas Blue ft. ZieZie & Shunguzdo
- Running - Golden
- The Other Side - French For Rabbits
- You'll Probably Think This Song Is About You - Hachiku
- Summer Love - Hello Pongo
- Love Goes - Sam Smith & Labrinth
- Say Something - Kylie Minogue
Season one soundtrack
Episode One
- Dancing On My Own - Robyn
- Big Future - Obliques
- Rubia - Juan Wauters
- So Strange - Superhumanoids
- Composure - Argonaut & Wasp
- Playing Games - Anna of the North
Episode Two
- Dancing on the Light - Prizes
- Tease - Salt Cathedral
- Redundant - Furniteur
- The Way I Move - Equal and Lefti ft. Adeline Michèle
- I Sink I Sink - Living Hour
- (Downtown) Dancing - Yacht
- All Yours - Widowspeak
- Come and Go - Brighter Later
- Peaches - Milk & Bone and Alex Lustig
Episode Three
- My Fit - Mad Circuit ft. TeaMarrr
- Never Let You Go - People On Peopl
- Siren 042 - Lala Lala and Why?
- Don't Stop Dreaming - Celebration
Episode Four
- Dum Maro Dum - Asha Bhosle
- One In A Million - The Deekompressors
- The Hotness - The Deekompressors
- Nagada Sang Dhol - Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir
- Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna - Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan
- Chasing Blue - Blackpaw
- Waking Up - Sorry Girls
Episode Five
- Moon Like Sour Candy - The Ophelias
Episode Six
- Slicked - Weaves
- How To Quit Smoking - Papercuts
- Shape - Julia Shapiro
- Make No Mistake Misses Blue - Fabian Simone & The Moon Machine
- Call Me - Sarah Rebecca
Episode Seven
- Steel Birds - Slow Pulp
- Armed and Dangerous - Chaos Chaos
Episode Eight
- Confetti - Julia Jean-Baptiste
- Always Be Together - Orlando Roberton, Luke Roberts, Valerie Balligand and Oliver Price
- Get Loud - Tia ft. Redwood
- Wild - Monogem
- Found - Selebrities
- Fire For You - Cannons
- Neon Dream - Nectar Twins
Episode Nine
Episode Ten
- Sixteen (Oceans1985 Remix) - Don
- Beautiful Day - U2
- Love Is A Phase - De Lux
- Boys Like You - Kids At Midnight